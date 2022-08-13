Joker 2: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Joaquin Phoenix Movie

When 2019’s Joker came out, the world was thrown into a tailspin at the iconic portrayal that Joaquin Phoenix brought to the mesmerizing DC character, painting a moving picture of many elements of society, such as the state of mental health, capitalism, poverty, and so much more. It captured the eyes of audiences and did fantastically well at the box office, and won Phoenix the Academy Award for Best Actor. Truly, it was a masterpiece.

So, of course, a sequel was called for, and now we know enough to talk about the next Joker film that is being worked on right now. However, who is going to star in this film with Phoenix and Lady Gaga? What might it be about? If you have these questions and more, then stay tuned and check out these six quick things we know about Joker 2.

(Image credit: Lady Gaga/Twitter)

The Sequel Will Be Titled, ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’

Confirmed by Deadline , the sequel to Joker will be titled Joker: Folie à Deux. You might be wondering what this means for the Joker universe, and basically “folie à deux” is a French term that pertains to the medical field, referring to a mental illness that affects two or more people.

What this means for the plot is unknown, as nothing has come out yet on what exactly the sequel is going to cover. The Joker ending had Arthur Fleck living in a mental asylum and supposedly committing murders (if it wasn’t all in his mind) against the nurses, but the title could mean that we might see someone other than Fleck having the same serious mental problems - which we’ll get into later.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Don’t keep an eye out for Joker: Folie à Deux on any 2022 release schedule - or even in 2023, as this film is set to come out on October 4, 2024, according to the Deadline article from earlier. While this feels like it's ages away, it makes sense, as the update for the film only came out in June 2022.

However, the Deadline article also confirmed that a production start for December 2022 seems to be on track, so we just might get to see some set photos before much longer.

(Image credit: Warner Brothers)

Joaquin Phoenix Is Set To Return As Arthur Fleck

It wouldn't really be a sequel to Joker if the man himself hadn’t returned, and thankfully, we don’t need to deal with another person taking on the mantle of the famous villain, as Joaquin Phoenix is confirmed to return as Arthur Fleck, according to Variety .

Phoenix ended up garnering critical acclaim for his portrayal of Fleck, earning him several awards including an Academy Award, so it makes sense that he would return. Phoenix did a lot of work to prepare for the role of Fleck, including losing a lot of weight to fit the part, so who knows exactly what’s going to happen next for the star in this sequel. But, I’ll be excited to watch him either way.

Another person that might return for Joker: Folie à Deux is actress Zazie Beetz , who played Sophie Dumond in Joker. Variety reported that she is in talks to possibly return, but nothing has been confirmed yet, so take that with a grain of salt.

(Image credit: MGM)

Lady Gaga Will Co-Star With Phoenix

When the news was first circling that Lady Gaga might be hopping onto Joker: Folie à Deux as a co-star for Phoenix, I was eager to see who she would play, but now we at least have confirmation that Lady Gaga is going to star in Joker: Folie à Deux alongside Phoenix, according to the Variety article from before.

In celebration, Lady Gaga took to Twitter to share her excitement for the role, sharing a teaser with the rest of her followers to confirm her place in the film:

Joker: Folie à Deux10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFLAugust 4, 2022 See more

Variety initially reported that Lady Gaga would possibly play the role of Harley Quinn, a character that has been in live action several times lately in the DC universe, and with her confirmation in the movie, I can’t wait to see what she brings to the table. We’ve had Margot Robbie playing Harley Quinn in the DC live-action films, and even heard Kaley Cuoco voice the iconic character for the HBO Max original series, but this would be a brand new version, separated from both those universes.

Lady Gaga has had plenty of mind-bending roles in her time as an actress, like her starring roles on the Ryan Murphy-created American Horror Story series, so seeing her step into the shoes of a character like Harley Quinn is going to be exciting.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The Joker Sequel Will Be A Musical

I don’t think this was something anyone saw coming, but somehow, I can see it working. Confirmed in the Variety article from before, this upcoming sequel is set to be a musical.

I mean, if we want to talk about the best person to bring in for a musical, it would be Lady Gaga. The superstar has won several Grammy Awards for her impressive music career, sold millions of records, and even won an Academy Award for her song “Shallow” in the film, A Star is Born, so she would be the best co-star to have in a movie like this.

And, I can’t wait to see the musical moments between her and Phoenix. Now that is something I’m willing to pay to see - whether it be in their heads or not.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Todd Philips Is Returning To The Director’s Chair

According to Deadline, it’s been confirmed that the original director of Joker, Todd Philips, is returning to the director’s chair for Joker 2. In early June 2022, Philips took to his Instagram to share a teaser of the first page of the script for Joker: Folie à Deux, and it wasn’t that long after that it was confirmed he would return.

Philips was also nominated for Best Director for his part in the original Joker, so it’s great to see him return to the sequel and I can’t wait to see how he turns this into a musical. It’s going to be something different, that is for sure.

What are you the most excited for in terms of Joker: Folie à Deux? I’m sure that whatever comes to theaters on October 4, 2024, we are all going to be blown away, and I can’t wait to see the Joker and Harley Quinn back on screen in live-action form once again.