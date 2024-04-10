'Furiosa' Exclusive CinemaCon Footage Shows An Insane Anya Taylor-Joy

By Jeff McCobb
published

Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy joined legendary director George Miller at CinemaCon 2024 to give us an exclusive first look at their new film, 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.'

Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy joined legendary director George Miller at CinemaCon 2024 to give us an exclusive first look at their new film, 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.' Watch CinemaBlend's Managing Editor Sean O’Connell break down what we saw, and how it comes into play with the larger 'Mad Max' universe.

