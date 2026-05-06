Gaten Matarazzo Was 'So Curious' How Andy Serkis Was Going To Stick The Landing With Animal Farm's Ending
The performance capture legend made an animated Animal Farm.
George Orwell’s Animal Farm is one of those classic books that's often taught in middle and high schools, and Andy Serkis has gotten a hold of it. The actor and filmmaker was first attached to the adaptation in 2012, where he originally imagined it as another one of his performance capture projects before ultimately turning it into an animated movie. So, when one of his voice actors, Gaten Matarazzo got a hold of the project, he was understandably drawn in by the unlikely adaptation, as he explained to CinemaBlend.
When I chatted with the Stranger Things actor about Animal Farm, he spoke about his experience with the material. In his words:
In this new take on Animal Farm, Gaten Matarazzo plays Lucky, a piglet who wasn’t in the original book. The character was added in concert with the Orwell estate to add some innocent eyes to the storyline. Considering the complexities of Orwell's story, I can totally understand why Matarazzo would be curious as to how this adaptation of Animal Farm would conclude.
When we also talked to Andy Serkis, he told us that he wanted to make the story accessible to a younger audience. Naturally, that meant making some big changes to the ending that would be more “hopeful” than the original. As Matarazzo continued in our interview:
Book-to-screen adaptations have long been produced within Hollywood (and there are many on the 2026 movie schedule). With that, more than often than not, these adaptations cannot take every element from the source material. And, of course, the film and TV mediums are quite different from books, so some alterations need to be made for thematic reasons.
On that note, in addition to applauding the way that Andy Serkis’ Animal Farm translates to kids, Matarazzo also points out how in this modern day and age where everything is more accessible to kids at younger ages, perhaps it’s necessary to discuss something such as corruption earlier on. He also says:
George Orwell’s book is inspired by the Russian Revolution that went on to the Stalin era of the Soviet Union. However, rather than taking a grounded approach to the material, Orwell made an allegorical satire focused on a group of animals at a farm creating their own society after rebelling against their human master. You can check out the Animal Farm trailer below:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Along with Gaten Matarazzo, the movie employs the voices of Seth Rogen, Kieran Culkin, Glenn Close, Steve Buscemi, Laverne Cox, Woody Harrelson, Jim Parsons, Kathleen Turner, Iman Vellani and Andy Serkis. The movie got its start at the box office this past weekend and remains in theaters. So those who want to see the film for themselves and form their opinions on the ending can do so by seeing it!
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.