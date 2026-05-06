After Will Trent Hit Fans With Another Heartbreaking Death, The EP Explained Why It Needed To Happen

Warning! Major spoilers ahead for the Season 4 finale of Will Trent, streaming now with a Hulu subscription.

Will Trent’s fourth season has wrapped up on the 2026 TV schedule, and it was a real roller coaster. The series has thrown in some twists and turns, and while there were some fun moments, there were also some tragic moments. Just recently, the ABC procedural killed off Sonja Sohn’s Amanda Wagner. Unfortunately, another character wasn’t safe, either and, now one of the EPs is explaining the rationale behind this latest death.

In Tuesday’s Season 4 finale, “Be of Service,” Angie (Erika Christensen) finally went into labor, and she and Seth (Scott Foley) were nervously and were excitedly on their way to the hospital when they got into a car accident. Seth, being a doctor and Angie’s husband and baby daddy, was more concerned about her and their daughter than himself. Once they were rushed to the hospital, Angie was immediately taken into surgery while a doctor kept Seth back to check him out.

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However, it was later discovered that Seth's injuries were far worse than assumed. He had massive bruising on his ribs, indicating internal bleeding, and he sadly died. Considering the death came just weeks after Amanda’s, I'd wager this is a shock for viewers, as many were looking forward to Angie and Seth’s new chapter together as parents. But, apparently, it was all part of the plan for the fifth season, according to EP and co-showrunner Liz Heldens, who told TV Insider:

Going into Season 5, it just really felt like we needed a reset and some new energy, and some new dynamics… These were really hard and emotional decisions for the writers. There was a lot of back and forth in the room, but, eventually, we did what we thought was best for the future of the show. But yeah, both of them are heartbreakers for sure.

It’s not unusual for a show to kill off more than one main/recurring character in the same season, and I have definitely witnessed it firsthand on more than one occasion. However, it’s certainly cruel to set up what would've been a heartwarming development like a new parenthood only for that to take a tragic turn. And, of course, there's still the matter of fans like myself already mourning Amanda ahead of Seth's passing. Still, it sounds like this development will push Will Trent into a new direction, and I’m curious to see how it goes.

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Fans did get a taste of this new direction with the epilogue. In the aftermath of Seth’s death, Angie fell into a deep depression. With that, Ramón Rodriguez’s titular agent decided to take a leave of absence to take care of Angie and baby Edie. After months passed, Will could be seen walking with Edie and Nico (Cora Lu Tran) walking Betty through Halloween and Christmas. Eventually, Angie bounced back, got up to hold Edie and returned to work.

Needless to say, Angie's been through a lot, but Heldens hopes Angie doesn’t carry the weight and guilt of that trauma next season:

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What I hope sticks with her is the experience and the maturity that she gained from being in a relationship that was functioning. It was really two adults, give and take. I don’t think she’s going to carry the trauma with her in terms of — none of it was her fault. It wasn’t anything she brought on. I hope she looks at Seth as a gift that she got and that it will bring her closer with Will in the future, eventually. So that’s what I hope.

All in all, Will Trent is going to have to move forward following not one but two major deaths, and there’s no telling what will happen. At the very least, Angie seems to be ready to put her focus back on work and, with the finale ending on the trafficking case that is far from over, Season 5 could provide some interesting storylines.