As Lord Of The Flies Series Hits Netflix, Audiences Disagree With Critics’ Reviews: ‘Should Be Run Out Of The Business’
Who do you side with?
Lord of the Flies is one of those classic novels that many of us are made to read in school, and whether you love it or hate it, it’s hard to deny the story's sticky narrative. It seems fitting that the latest book-to-screen adaptation of William Golding’s novel comes from Jack Thorne, who raked in awards for last year’s Adolescence, and while critics are raving over the upcoming Netflix show, audiences who have seen the four-part miniseries strongly disagree.
In Lord of the Flies, Jack Thorne tackles similar themes to Adolescence, in that it features young boys doing terrible things that reflect a bigger truth about their world, and Miranda Collinge of Esquire notes how he treats the characters with greater empathy than the source material. Collinge praises the young actors, writing:
In fact, the critics seem to agree, their scores for the BBC series (which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription) combining for a Certified Fresh 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. The series is “a psychedelic, scary, brutal attack on the senses,” Emily Baker of The i Paper says, rating it 5 out of 5 stars. Her review of Lord of the Flies reads:Article continues below
Nick Hilton of The Independent gives it 4 out of 5 stars, writing that for the second time in a year, Jack Thorne has created a show that will terrify parents. Like other critics, he shouts out the actors, particularly Lox Pratt — who has been cast as Draco Malfoy in the upcoming Harry Potter TV show — and David McKenna. Hilton says:
Audiences Give Lord Of The Flies A Much Lower Score
The critic above pointed out the fisheye lens and CGI, but it doesn’t seem like the critics were as bothered by those things as the audience. Lord of the Flies was released by the BBC in February, so many people were able to see the four episodes ahead of its Netflix release. Those viewers gave the series a combined 58% RT rating — much lower than the critics’ 92%. Chris W. left a 1-star review, calling the show:
At least they agree on the acting, with Tobias L. adding in his 1.5 star assessment:
Steve D. says he’s a fan of the book, but the series was too slow for him, and there didn’t seem to be a reason behind the stylized choices. He left a half-star rating, writing:
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Another half-star review came from James H., who said he was impressed with the on-location views, only to have them turned into “stylised gush” that killed the flow of the plot. James wrote:
Given how much critics liked the series and found relevance in today’s world, it’s surprising that the audience was too distracted by filming choices to grab onto the story. If you want to check out the series on Netflix to draw your own conclusions, you can do so starting Monday, May 4, when all four episodes drop at once.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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