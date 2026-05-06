How Can Jennifer Lopez Be Selling That House She Bought With Ben Affleck By Herself? The Tea

Although Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck settled their divorce well over a year ago, one piece of business kept them bound together after the split. The former couple was left with the task of having to unload the $60 million mansion they purchased together during their marriage. For a while, they saw their share of starts and stops while trying to sell the house and, just weeks ago, the saga took an interesting turn when Affleck (53) sold his stake to Lopez (56). Now, JLo has re-listed the property, but how’s she doing it this time around?

The Beverly Hills mansion formerly inhabited by “Bennifer” was just put back on the market this past Tuesday, according to TMZ. However, it seems JLo is taking a different approach this time around, as she’s apparently reduced the price tag. Instead of selling the house for $60 million, the 38,000-square-foot home is now being offered for $49,995,000. This marks a significant reduction in the asking price, especially considering there was a time at which Lopez and Affleck were seeking to sell the mansion for $68 million.

At this point, regardless of the fact that the Hustlers star has since cut down the price on the home, she’s still set to rake in all of the profits, thanks to her ex gifting her his stake. That move on Affleck’s part seemed quite surprising from the outside looking in, especially considering it was previously reported that Affleck and JLo disagreed on how to sell the mansion. Affleck, of course, hasn’t explained his decision to give up his share, but it’s alleged that he made the “grand gesture” to alleviate tension between him and his ex.

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Lopez and Affleck originally purchased the mansion in May 2023 and, at that point, they reportedly paid $60.85 million. Following the couple’s separation in mid-2024, they listed the house for the aforementioned $68 million sum, but they later reduced the price to $52 million. The listing was eventually taken down, and the house was eventually put back on the market around July 2025. Still, the mansion was ultimately delisted again by the start of 2026.

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When it comes to why the two stars apparently had a tough time unloading their property, reports have pointed to more than a few possible variables. One of the obvious reasons was the initial asking price, which was apparently viewed as being steep by some analysts. It was also reported that the home was subject to sky-high insurance costs, with the mansion reportedly costing around $500,000 to keep the place insured on a yearly basis.

It, of course, remains to be seen if the mansion — which has 24 bathrooms – will actually sell now that the price has been slashed. Should that happen, though, it would mark yet another step forward for both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who’ve been moving into new chapters in their lives. Affleck remains busy work-wise and is supposedly only considering casual relationships right now. As for Lopez, she’s reportedly focused on getting ready for her kids to go to college, and she revealed she wasn’t interested in dating anytime soon.

As for the potential sale of the mansion, The Beverly Hills Estates is currently the holder of the listing. Theoretically, a sale would translate to a solid chunk of change for Lopez and, simultaneously, it would further signify the end of one era in her life. We’ll just have to wait and see how everything pans out with this real estate saga.