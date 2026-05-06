Georgie & Mandy’s Montana Jordan Says The Season 2 Finale Will Leave Fans ‘Excited,’ And I Have A Theory

Season 2 of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage has had a lot of ups and downs, but it sounds like the upcoming finale will end things on a wild note. Now, after Montana Jordan implied that a cliffhanger is on its way, I have a feeling we're about to get a huge moment on the 2026 TV schedule.

I'm almost certain Season 2 won't end with the couple finally breaking up, because things are going well for them. Before I get into what I think is on the way, here's what Jordan had to say to TV Insider about the upcoming episode:

When y’all see the way Season 2 ends… y’all will be just as excited, and I can’t say much about it, because I’m gonna be spoiling stuff, but there’s a lot. Georgie’s stressed out right now, he’s got a lot of his world kind of flipped upside down at the moment, so Season 3 is gonna be interesting.

"A lot" would imply there's some big reveal that will get fans riled up, but as mentioned, I don't think it's going to be a breakup. I also wouldn't bet the farm on it being an appearance by Iain Armitage as Sheldon, given his recent comments about showing up.

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What I think is going to happen is that Mary Cooper, Georgie's mother, is going to end up dating his big business rival, Fred Fagenbacher. They've been at war since Season 1, with Fagenbacher even trying to sabotage Georgie's attempt to honor his father. Mary and Fred first crossed paths when she convinced him to drop his scheme to fund the scoreboard, and we already know they'll be the subject of an upcoming episode.

A synopsis for the Season 2 finale of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is out, and it hints at romance between Fred and Mary. Take a look:

Georgie and Mandy take matters into their own hands when Mary starts warming up to Fagenbacher (Matthew Letscher). Also, Audrey struggles to cope with Connor’s absence.

I am interested in knowing why Connor is gone and if it's related to his music being heard by Dr. Demento. More importantly, I want to know if Georgie and Mandy are successful in swaying his mother away from Fagenbacher, or if their efforts are in vain. Is it possible that we see this season end with Fred proposing to Mary?

I would love to see an engagement between Fred and Mary play a major role in Season 3, especially knowing how much it would impact Georgie. On the other hand, maybe it would help him grow McAllister Tire & Auto if his rival had an incentive not to actively sabotage his business.

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We do know that Georgie ultimately renames the store Dr. Tire and ends up having one of the most successful tire chains in the state of Texas. Right now, he can't gain much ground without Fagenbacher cornering him at every turn. Maybe part of this is Mary's plan, and she ultimately intends to break Fagenbacher's heart?

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I guess we'll just have to wait and see as Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs its two-part Season 2 finale on Thursday, May 21st at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm hype to see what's on the way after Montana Jordan's tease, but I'm hoping he didn't overhype what's to come.