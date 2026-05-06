Despite A Joint Statement, Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Explains Why He ‘Won The Case’ Against Blake Lively
The drama continues.
Shortly after It Ends With Us hit theaters, the book to screen adaptation (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) became synonymous with behind the scenes drama. Blake Lively's complaint against Justin Baldoni started a years-long legal battle, one that only just got resolved. And while Lively and Baldoni released a joint statement announcing they'd reached a settlement, the latter's lawyer explained why "he won the case" in the end. Let's break it all down.
The Gossip Girl star made some serious allegations against Justin Baldoni, who both directed and starred in It Ends With Us. He fired back with a defamation case, and years of litigation followed. Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman spoke with TMZ, where he explained why his client was the victor in the case. In the attorney's words:
The stakes were certainly high for this case, including the reported $60 million that the two actors paid their lawyers combined. But things were especially precarious for Justin Baldoni, who was accused of sexual harassment and more by Lively. Although things drastically changed when the judge tossed out the majority of Lively's claims back in April. Per Freedman, that was the first major "victory" that was handed to the director/actor.Article continues below
Countless headlines followed It Ends With Us as this legal saga played out, with a number of other celebrities being roped into the drama such as Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds. All eyes were on how things would shake out in court, but ultimately Lively and Baldoni reached an agreement. In the same interview, Freedman further highlighted his client's apparent victory, saying:
This messaging stands in juxtaposition to the joint statement issued by Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, which announced that their legal battle had finally reached its conclusion. Part of it reads:
This was a carefully worded statement, one that acknowledges Blake Lively's feelings without putting any blame on Justin Baldoni. The It Ends With Us drama has finally ended, and it should be fascinating to see where both individual's careers go from here.
It Ends With Us is streaming over on Netflix, and Blake Lively is attached to a number of upcoming projects. As for Justin Baldoni, only time will tell what type of work he gets now that the brouhaha is in the rear view.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.