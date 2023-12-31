George Clooney And More Pay Tribute To The Full Monty Actor Tom Wilkinson After His Death
Wilkinson's Michael Clayton co-star joins a growing tide of fond memories.
The recent loss of Tom Wilkinson is still felt throughout the world today. An actor in films such as Batman Begins and The Full Monty, Wilkinson’s sudden passing has naturally inspired many fans, friends, and co-stars to share their best tributes to the man’s legacy. With George Clooney, Scott Derrickson, and others doing just that, the rich tapestry of this acting powerhouse’s life has become all the richer, even in this bittersweet period of remembrance.
Mr. Clooney’s thoughts, provided in a statement reported by THR, are a good place to start. With the Michael Clayton star recalling his magnetic scene partner, in a project that actually saw Tom Wilkinson nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2008, George’s memory of Tom boiled down thusly:
Of course, with the passing of someone as well known as Tom Wilkinson, there are bound to be a bunch of fantastic stories from the many sets he graced. The Exorcism of Emily Rose director Scott Derrickson’s Twitter reflected one such tale, in which Scott took the time to show off the humor that Wilkinson had when it came to his co-workers:
It’s not only acting talent that have taken the time to remember Tom, whose last on-screen role came in The Full Monty legacy-quel series that debuted on the 2023 TV schedule. Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson went to Twitter upon hearing the news, and made the following statement:
To close us out, we’d like to share two stories that come from the same project: the 2016 drama Denial. A movie about a famous libel case involving accusations of Holocaust denial, Slow Horses star Jack Lowden was a part of a cast that included Tom Wilkinson, Rachel Weisz, and Timothy Spall. Recalling a particularly intense scene, as well as some well earned downtime, Lowden took to Instagram to share the following:
A similarly charming story from the set of Denial came from actor/writer Mark Gatiss, via Twitter. Recalling a moment of bonding involving the magic of movies, the Doctor Who and Sherlock alum provided this final anecdote:
"Gloriously grumpy" feels like the perfect description of the man that was Tom Wilkinson. In his work and his life, that playful energy was something that shined brightly, inspiring stories like the ones you've read above. That right there is the ultimate testament to the legacy Tom left behind, along with the many captivating performances he gave throughout his career. At the time of this writing, Denial is available to stream through a Max subscription, should you want to commemorate Tom Wilkinson by viewing one of his many triumphs.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.
Most Popular
By Mike Reyes
By Mick Joest
By Nick Venable
By Mick Joest