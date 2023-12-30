Tom Wilkinson, The Full Monty And Batman Begins Star, Is Dead At 75

A titan of character acting, British actor Tom Wilkinson is someone you definitely recognize. Through roles in everything from The Full Monty to Batman Begins, the spectrum of the man's talents were well realized throughout his resume as a performer. That legacy now shines in a bittersweet light, as he's been reported dead at the age of 75.

No cause of death has been reported at this time, though going by the details in as statement from Wilkinson's agent, it does not appear to have been expected. As reported by the BBC, the text of that statement read as follows:

It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him. The family asks for privacy at this time.

Born in 1948, Tom Wilkinson started his career as an actor in the late ‘70s. Initially more prolific as a TV actor, Tom eventually started to rack up credits in movies like Ang Lee’s Sense and Sensibility and as a villain in 1998’s Rush Hour. Eventually making a name with The Full Monty, In The Bedroom, and Shakespeare In Love, Mr. Wilkinson would continue to strike a healthy balance throughout the entirety of his career.

Taking on both independent prestige pictures as well as blockbuster fare, Tom Wilkinson saw himself eventually landing in two of the largest franchises in modern cinema. Even in that respect, Wilkinson could make stand out roles like wise talking Gotham mobster Carmine Falcone in Batman Begins sing as much as uncredited performances in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol.

While arguing what role of Wilkinson’s is the best, or would even make up the short list of his most prolific acts is no easy task, there’s one that comes to mind rather quickly. And it’s his Academy Award nominated performance as the conscience stricken Arthur Edens in writer/director Tony Gilroy’s Michael Clayton. Here’s a clip if that work, to prove my point:

In addition to this blazing moment, where Tom Wilkinson glides between describing profane acts and the process that led to a sort of moment of clarity, the man even opens the George Clooney starring film through a powerful voice over. Kicking off a screenplay that legends like The Princess Bride writer William Goldman have praised, giving such a text to Wilkinson to bring to life locks the viewer in from frame one.

Wilkinson’s talents could also be seen in some of the best war movies , like 2008’s Valkyrie, as well as heartfelt comedies like The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. His skill-set truly allowed him to act in any role, shaping a legacy in film, TV, and even video game performances that speaks to that very truth.

Yes, Tom Wilkinson actually did lend his talents to two video games in the early-aughts. Reprising the role of Carmine Falcone in EA’s Batman Begins adaptation, as well as played a part in the open-world crime saga Sleeping Dogs, there truly was no end to where his talents could be applied.

In what looks to have been his final on-screen role, Tom Wilkinson returned to the part of Gerald Cooper, as part of returning cast of The Full Monty legacy-quel series that debuted in the 2023 TV schedule. You could sense that Tom, much like the rest of the returning players, truly loved being in that universe. Although that could have just been Mr. Wilkinson showing the tender care he gave to all of his performances, no matter the material.

It is with that sentiment that we here at CinemaBlend choose to remember the spirit and work of Tom Wilkinson. We also send our deepest condolences to his family and friends, as they navigate this time of remembrance and mourning.