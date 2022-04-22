Getting Cross-Examined By Amber Heard’s Team, Johnny Depp Admits To Doing Drugs With Marilyn Manson And More

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been in the midst of a legal battle for years, but things have really stepped up in recent weeks. The U.S. defamation trial has officially begun, with Depp himself testifying for several days about his experience with the Aquaman actress. While getting cross-examined by Heard’s team, Depp admitted to doing drugs with Marilyn Manson and more.

Actor Johnny Depp has taken the stand for days, resulting in countless recallings of his family history, struggles with substance abuse , and recounting his allegations of abuse against Amber Heard. His ex-wife’s legal team got the chance to cross examine the Pirates of the Caribbean star, with the actor admitting he used drugs with some celebrities (via People). That includes controversial recording artist Marilyn Manson, as Depp offered on the stand:

We've had cocaine together maybe a couple of times. I once gave Marilyn Manson a pill so that he would stop talking so much.

While the situation with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is a serious one, he’s been cracking a few jokes from the stand. That’s seemingly the case when it came to Marilyn Manson, as he called the singer chatty in the midst of admitting their drug use together. Manson’s involvement is sure to turn a few heads, especially since the singer’s ex Evan Rachel Wood has alleged sexual and physical abuse by him. Of course, Manson wasn’t the only notable name that was dropped in the examination of Depp.

A variety of celebrities have been tied to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal issues, including Elon Musk (who famously challenged Depp to a cage fight ) and Aquaman star Jason Momoa. MCU favorite Paul Bettany has also been named in the drama, with Deep being asked on the stand if the WandaVision actor was a “good friend you've done drugs with.” The Edward Scissorhands star seemed to take umbrage with the question, but confirmed his friendship with Bettany by saying:

That's a strange question. Paul Bettany is a good friend, yes.

Paul Bettany is also tangentially involved in the trial because of text conversations the pair had about the Pirates actor's issues with Amber Heard. The texts date back to 2013, and include the two joking about killing Heard. Depp reportedly sent this message to his Mortdecai co-star:

Let's drown her before we burn her!!! I will fuck her her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead.

Paul Bettany’s reps have not provided a comment to the story by People, but it should be interesting to see how much the MCU fan favorite ends up involved in the legal proceedings between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The drama between the two stars should continue for the foreseeable future, with Amber Heard also set to testify in court. Depp revealed bombshells from the stand, and smart money says that his ex will do just the same. Given the millions of dollars and professional stakes of the trial, tensions are definitely high.