The Famous Diddy ‘Baby Oil’ Has Already Come Up At The Trial In A Story About Cassie, Voyeurism, And Bringing A Third Party Into The Bedroom

For the months since Diddy’s arrest, people have speculated at just what would happen when the case actually went to trial. Now testimony has begun, and it has to be said, the fireworks are starting early. We’re already getting stories involving voyeurism, video recording, and the infamous baby oil.

Interestingly, the second witness to testify in Diddy’s trial of sex trafficking revealed that, at least in his case, Diddy never actually took part. Instead, he only watched while others performed.

Man Testified He Had Sex With Cassie While Diddy Watched

Daniel Phillip testified in court yesterday (via Us Weekly) to reveal that Diddy paid him, sometimes as little as $700 and sometimes as much as $6,000, to have sex with Cassie Ventura, his then girlfriend. Diddy would allegedly watch these encounters while pleasuring himself.

One of the most talked-about elements of the case surrounding Diddy involves a reportedly massive amount of baby oil that was found in Diddy’s home when authorities raided it. Phillip did testify that baby oil was used by the pair of them when having sex, and that Diddy allegedly told Phillip to use more on multiple occasions.

Another topic at issue is that Diddy reportedly recorded some of these sexual encounters. Phillip testified that he was recorded “once or twice” out of the numerous times he was paid to perform. Phillip also claimed that Diddy once took a picture of his Driver’s License, a move which Phillip saw as a direct threat against him.

Cassie Ventura May Testify Today

Daniel Phillip's testimony followed a first day of testimony from somebody who allegedly engaged in one of Diddy's "freak off" parties. Cassie Ventura was also an alleged participant, according to that testimony, but it sounds like we'll be hearing from her very soon.

TMZ spoke with Ventura's lawyer, who said she is ready to testify "in short order." Us Weekly says that testimony is expected later today. Ventura is being called a “star witness” because, due to her closeness with Diddy, it’s believed she knows a great deal about the inner workings of his organization. That potentially includes the various crimes he allegedly engaged in.

It was the viral video of Diddy assaulting Cassie that allegedly set off the investigation into Diddy that brought us to this point. Her testimony is seen as key to the prosecution making its case against the rapper and mogul.

While there are a lot of eyes on this trial already, we can be sure that everybody will be paying a great deal of attention to what Cassie has to say when she testifies. What exactly Cassie reveals, and how she holds up under cross-examination, could have a significant impact on how this case resolves.