Johnny Depp Details Drug Use At Wedding To Amber Heard And Why Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Didn’t Attend
Johnny Depp opens up about 2015 wedding to Amber Heard, what happened and Why his daughter Lily-Rose Depp wasn't there.
Much of the second week of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial has been a spotlight on the former Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts actor. Depp actually took the stand on Tuesday and Wednesday and is expected to return on Thursday for cross-examination. As part of his testimony, he’s covered famously reported on moments from his marriage to the Aquaman star, including what Depp says happened in a severed finger incident and another involving Heard’s alleged feces in their marital bed. Yesterday, he also opened up about drug use and his daughter Lily-Rose Depp not attending his nuptials.
Speaking to the courtroom, Johnny Depp was asked pointed questions about the day of his wedding to Amber Heard. One of the main questions he was asked about was drug use on the day. Depp says that Amber Heard and “her gang,” as he put it, were doing MDMA, along with a "couple" of his friends, which wasn’t something he was particularly interested in. He noted of the drug use:
A follow-up question (that can be seen via video over at the Daily Mail) touched on Depp’s own drug use on the day of the wedding and during that period. The actor noted this was right before he was set to return as Captain Jack Sparrow in a Pirates of the Caribbean movie, and it meant he was laying off the booze.
While drug use does seem to have been rampant on the day of the wedding, Johnny Depp also noted his daughter Lily-Rose Depp, now 22, was not present to witness the “dinner, dancing and drugs” on the day he married Heard back in 2015. He detailed:
Lily-Rose Depp had previously opened up about the possibility of working with the Pirates actor on a movie, noting “never say never.” In 2016, she opened up on Instagram about her famous father, calling him “wonderful” and “the sweetest, most loving person I know.” Her mother, Depp’s ex Vanessa Paradis, has also spoken of her experience with Johnny Depp.
Week 2 of the defamation trial has been Depp-focused, but Amber Heard also has plans to testify later in the trial, per reports. In her case, she's previously maintained, for example, that the feces in the bed incident was actually a family dog. Other high-profile names, including Elon Musk and Paul Bettany have been roped into the proceedings due to communications with either member of the formerly married couple. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the trial continues moving forward.
