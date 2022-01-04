Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s Jason Reitman On How That Major Third-Act Cameo Came Together
Who else did you think they were gonna call?
That major third-act cameo in Ghostbusters: Afterlife wasn’t just an example of reverent fan service. It also played a pivotal role in the defeat of Gozer and helped protagonist Phoebe Spengler get some closure with her grandfather. But just how did that legendary moment come to pass? Director Jason Reitman has given fans a peek behind the curtain.
In a recent interview with Empire, Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman revealed the logistics behind OG Ghostbuster Egon Spengler’s shocking cameo. The first step? Getting the blessing of the late Harold Ramis’ family. He said:
Once Harold Ramis’ family had given the cameo their stamp of approval, Jason Reitman had to create a digital recreation of the actor that wouldn’t appear glitchy or artificial. His main priority was believability: in fact, the entire film depended on it. He explained:
Luckily for Jason Reitman, Egon Spengler’s brief but powerful appearance seemed to resonate with fans of the original Ghostbusters. The film has an audience approval rating of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes and had a blockbuster opening weekend to boot. More importantly, however, the cameo gave fans the chance to say goodbye to a beloved character in an equally beloved franchise.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife is now playing in theaters everywhere, with a digital release scheduled for January 4. You can also catch up on the original Ghostbusters on Hulu.
