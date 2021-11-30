One Big Difference Filming The Original Ghostbusters Films And Ghostbusters: Afterlife, According To Dan Aykroyd

It had been four decades since moviegoers witnessed Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson save New York City with their proton packs. So seeing them pop up in Ghostbusters: Afterlife was a pleasant surprise for OG fans doubting whether the three surviving members would appear. Of course, some time had passed since the trio last appeared on screen together. The passage of time didn’t bypass Aykroyd as he filmed the last scene in the sequel. The OG Ghostbuster revealed the significant difference between filming the original films and the 2021 reboot.

The finale was everything devoted fans wanted as Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore fought a blast from the past in Gozer the Gozerian. While the OG Ghostbusters helped to finish the ghost, acting and real-life merged in the pivotal moment. After being blasted back, Stantz remarked ghostbusting was more painful than he remembered. Being the group’s voice of reason, Zeddemore responded with “I do.” That was Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson being themselves, not their characters. Aykroyd explained to Vanity Fair how the moment played out while filming Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

It’s true. Jason says ‘OK, you guys, hop up now.’ Yeah, there will be no ‘hopping up’ here. There will be a slow climb to one knee, a hefting of the pack, both hands grasping the automobile as a leverage point, and pulling myself up to my feet. That’s the ‘hop’ that you’re going to get.

Jason Reitman might’ve temporarily forgotten that Aykroyd and the other OG’s were four decades older, and things don’t move like they used to. Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson were in their thirties while shooting the first two films. But for the reboot, all three actors were in their sixties and seventies. Like the SNL icon stated, there was no “hopping up” and getting back into action. It took time for their bodies to recover after not holding the proton gun for decades. Thankfully, Reitman allowed that moment to stay in the movie.

While it was nice to see Venkman, Stantz and Zeddemore once more, fans couldn’t help but notice Egon Spengler’s absence. After all, Spengler served as the foundation for the sequel. Harold Ramis’ passing left a huge hole in the OG’s return, but Jason Reitman kept him in the reboot in some touching ways. Reitman even got the seal of approval from Ramis’ daughter in handling Spengler’s passing. Those loving touches paid off as fans – new and old – showed up opening weekend.

Hopefully, the return of the OGs will mean more sequels and other projects as hinted by the end credits. Maybe Dan Aykroyd will have an easier time ghostbusting the next go-around. To see the OG Ghostbusters back in action, you can check out Ghostbusters: Afterlife in theaters right now.