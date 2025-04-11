Ghosts: Would (Spoilers) Have Been Smushed In The Ghost Trap? One Cast Member Told Me Why He Thinks They Probably Would Have
Could they have made it across the ghost boundary?
Spoilers for Ghosts Season 4, Episode 18 are ahead! If you haven’t seen “Smooching and Smushing” or would like to watch older seasons, you can stream the series with a Paramount+ subscription.
Well, the episode of Ghosts that just aired on the 2025 TV schedule gave me a good spook. By that, I mean these spirits made a call about putting themselves in a ghost trap and trying to go over the ghost boundary, which could have led to their potential demise. Thankfully, it all worked out in the end. However, I couldn’t help but wonder what might have happened if they had gone over the boundary in that box. So I asked Asher Grodman about it.
Now, the characters stuck in the ghost trap this time were Sas and Thor. In an effort to get across the boundary to see Shiki and find love, Román Zaragoza’s character was willing to take the risk and put himself in the ghost trap to get across the boundary. However, they realized that was a terrible idea very late in the game. So, Thor hopped into the trap and got them out by electrocuting it.
This whole scheme freaked all the spirits out, so when I interviewed Trevor actor Asher Grodman, I had to ask about his thoughts on the possible smushing. He’s of the mentality that they probably would not have survived had the trap made it over the boundary, telling me:
He makes a great point. In the episode, Sam brought in someone to try and fix the ghost trap for Sas. However, he proved to be quite sketchy, and he had troubling opinions about ghosts. This alone made Grodman and his character Trevor nervous, as he told me:
Like Grodman, I was very skeptical of the ghost trap plan from the start. I know Sas really wants to find love, and I adore how creative he got to do it. However, he should not be risking his afterlife on an action that’s this risky for a woman he hasn’t seen in hundreds of years.
Plus, Pete made good on his deal to help him find someone by bringing back Joan, and I’d like to see where that goes. Plus, there’s still a big question about Ghosts surrounding Sas’s death, and I want to see him use his dream-walking power more. So, no, he’s not allowed to leave yet, and thank goodness the other ghosts realized that, and Thor got him out.
However, while the last thing I want is for a ghost to go, I also would like to know if they’d get smushed in the trap if it went over the boundary or if it’d actually work as a method for them to leave the property.
Ghosts did get renewed for two more seasons, so maybe this scary endeavour will be explored more, as Asher Grodman told me:
Like the Trevor actor, I’m not convinced taking ghosts across the boundary in the trap would work. So, like him, I hope that if this theory is tested again, it does not require a spirit to get smushed.
However, I guess we’ll have to wait and find out. For now, though, I’m just thankful nothing bad happened in this episode. Like Gordman, I didn’t trust that repairman, and I’m pretty sure Sas and Thor would be no more if they actually crossed the boundary in that silly little box.
