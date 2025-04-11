Ghosts: Would (Spoilers) Have Been Smushed In The Ghost Trap? One Cast Member Told Me Why He Thinks They Probably Would Have

News
By published

Could they have made it across the ghost boundary?

Pictured (L-R): Asher Grodman as Trevor, Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay sitting with the ghost trap, Román Zaragoza as Sasappis, and Rose McIver as Samantha.
(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

Spoilers for Ghosts Season 4, Episode 18 are ahead! If you haven’t seen “Smooching and Smushing” or would like to watch older seasons, you can stream the series with a Paramount+ subscription.

Well, the episode of Ghosts that just aired on the 2025 TV schedule gave me a good spook. By that, I mean these spirits made a call about putting themselves in a ghost trap and trying to go over the ghost boundary, which could have led to their potential demise. Thankfully, it all worked out in the end. However, I couldn’t help but wonder what might have happened if they had gone over the boundary in that box. So I asked Asher Grodman about it.

Now, the characters stuck in the ghost trap this time were Sas and Thor. In an effort to get across the boundary to see Shiki and find love, Román Zaragoza’s character was willing to take the risk and put himself in the ghost trap to get across the boundary. However, they realized that was a terrible idea very late in the game. So, Thor hopped into the trap and got them out by electrocuting it.

This whole scheme freaked all the spirits out, so when I interviewed Trevor actor Asher Grodman, I had to ask about his thoughts on the possible smushing. He’s of the mentality that they probably would not have survived had the trap made it over the boundary, telling me:

I don't know. I think there was a lot – I can't remember if there was discussion or I just remember as Trevor having paranoia and being like, ‘You're absolutely going to get smushed.’ Like there's no – it makes way too much sense that you're going to get smushed.

L-R): Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Danielle Pinnock as Alberta and Rose McIver as Samantha all looked nervous and Román Zaragoza as Sasappis touching the ghost trap with his eyes closed.

(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

He makes a great point. In the episode, Sam brought in someone to try and fix the ghost trap for Sas. However, he proved to be quite sketchy, and he had troubling opinions about ghosts. This alone made Grodman and his character Trevor nervous, as he told me:

Why would this creepy guy understand how a ghost boundary works?

Like Grodman, I was very skeptical of the ghost trap plan from the start. I know Sas really wants to find love, and I adore how creative he got to do it. However, he should not be risking his afterlife on an action that’s this risky for a woman he hasn’t seen in hundreds of years.

Plus, Pete made good on his deal to help him find someone by bringing back Joan, and I’d like to see where that goes. Plus, there’s still a big question about Ghosts surrounding Sas’s death, and I want to see him use his dream-walking power more. So, no, he’s not allowed to leave yet, and thank goodness the other ghosts realized that, and Thor got him out.

However, while the last thing I want is for a ghost to go, I also would like to know if they’d get smushed in the trap if it went over the boundary or if it’d actually work as a method for them to leave the property.

Ghosts did get renewed for two more seasons, so maybe this scary endeavour will be explored more, as Asher Grodman told me:

But I guess we’ll never know. That's a question that maybe we’ll deal with in a later season, though, hopefully, whoever gets smushed is not one of us.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Paramount+ subscriptions start at $7.99 per month. And with it, you can have access to so much content, including CBS's primetime lineup of shows. That means you can stream Ghosts, NCIS, Matlock and so much more over and over after they air on live TV.

View Deal

Like the Trevor actor, I’m not convinced taking ghosts across the boundary in the trap would work. So, like him, I hope that if this theory is tested again, it does not require a spirit to get smushed.

However, I guess we’ll have to wait and find out. For now, though, I’m just thankful nothing bad happened in this episode. Like Gordman, I didn’t trust that repairman, and I’m pretty sure Sas and Thor would be no more if they actually crossed the boundary in that silly little box.

TOPICS
Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews

Drop Director Christopher Landon Has Thoughts On Making Original Movies With Blumhouse Amidst A Crowd Of Remakes: ‘It Is Very Hard’

The Boys' Antony Starr Talks His G20 Villain, And Why He Loved Taking On Another Messed Up Character

After Law And Order Brought Shaw Back For A Basketball-Themed Murder Investigation, I'm Flashing Back To Mehcad Brooks As A Star Athlete On SVU
See more latest
Most Popular
Mehcad Brooks as Jaley Shaw in Law &amp; Order Season 24x18
After Law And Order Brought Shaw Back For A Basketball-Themed Murder Investigation, I'm Flashing Back To Mehcad Brooks As A Star Athlete On SVU
Eric Dane as Mark Sloan on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
Euphoria’s Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis And Why He Feels ‘Fortunate’ In Heartfelt Message
Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar looking over while standing up in restaurant with Chicago view in the background
Drop Director Christopher Landon Has Thoughts On Making Original Movies With Blumhouse Amidst A Crowd Of Remakes: ‘It Is Very Hard’
Alexander Skarsgard in Godzilla vs. Kong
Alexander Skarsgard Reflects On Godzilla Vs. Kong Role Being Cut Down, And He Makes A Solid Point
Screenshot of Reacher eating dinner in Reacher Season 3
Reacher's Alan Ritchson Just Revealed The Person Who Takes All Those Shirtless Pics For Him, And I Gotta Say, What A Job To Have
Antony Starr in G20
The Boys' Antony Starr Talks His G20 Villain, And Why He Loved Taking On Another Messed Up Character
Esther&#039;s cold stare in Orphan.
I've Wondered How Orphan 3 Will Bring Esther Back, And Isabelle Fuhrman Used A Completely Made-Up Word To Tease It
June talking to Tuello in Season 6
The Handmaid’s Tale Creator Teases ‘Questions’ In The Series Finale And Now I’m Nervous It’s Going To Be A Cliffhanger
Relations are frosty between comedian Deborah (Jean Smart) and her writing partner Ava (Hannah Einbinder) as they exit a business meeting and prepare work on their talk show debut in Season 4 of Hacks.
How To Watch Hacks Season 4 Online And Stream The Emmy-Winning Comedy Drama Series From Anywhere
Universal Orlando Resort Globe
Universal's New UK Theme Park Lands Are Already Being Rumored, But It's The One That's Not Listed That Has Me Shocked