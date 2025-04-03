Glen Powell Has A Very Tom Cruise Approach To Movies (And He Learned From The Best)

After lighting up the big screen with movies like Top Gun: Maverick and Twisters, when it comes to upcoming 2025 movies , Glen Powell could have another blockbuster on his hands with this fall’s The Running Man. The movie helmed by Edgar Wright is an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel that was previously an ‘80s movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Powell recently spoke to his mindset about being a movie star, and it sounds like Tom Cruise would be proud.

While Glen Powell definitely uses a stunt double and has called the Mission: Impossible franchise a “death trap,” when it comes to his approach to making movies, he can definitely compare to the Top Gun movie star. Here's what Powell said when he was asked about how he’s seen himself “grow” not only as an actor and professional, but as a producer:

This is where, as a fan of movies, I want to deliver for fans of movies. I understand that it’s the first time in my entire career where me being a part of a movie can greenlight a movie. I can get movies made in a way that I haven’t been able to do my entire career, and very few people have the opportunity to do. I don’t take that responsibility lightly.

Glen Powell has been expanding his empire, as he’s just launched his own condiment business with Smash Kitchen (yes, Powell has his own ketchup and so forth). But while speaking to Forbes , the actor also spoke about how making movies that audiences want to see is always on the front of his mind.

As the Twisters star also shared, he’s also currently in a position where he’s such a big name that movies can actually be greenlit because his names are attached to it. With that in mind, he calls it a "responsibility" that he absolutely plans to take advantage of, not only for the betterment of his career, but the entertainment of moviegoers. As he continued:

I’m teaming up with great filmmakers and really trying to build movies that are sort of in their strike zone and the genre that they’re charged to explore. I’ve never worked so hard in my life, but I’m so fulfilled by it - like this is the great passion of my life. I’m waking up every morning very, very happy to give it all to the work.

Glen Powell has been in movies since he was a kid, starting with 2003’s Spy Kids 3: Game Over, and has worked with big filmmakers prior to being a big name, such as when he was in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises . But he really started to give off big movie star energy after working with Tom Cruise as part of the Top Gun: Maverick cast . Cruise is well-known for making big movies that are large spectacles with accomplished directors, and Powell seems to be doing the same!

In the interview, Powell shared that he comes from a family who really “loves entertainment” and are “big consumers of it,” so he feels like he has taste that he can bring that will matter to others like him and perhaps change Hollywood for the better. Hey, Steven Spielberg said Tom Cruise “saved Hollywood’s ass” with the second Top Gun movie, it’s good to see that there are more actors in our generation who are taking it upon themselves to make quality entertainment. And hey, so far he’s made some good stuff.