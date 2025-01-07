I Just Found Out The Same Guy Has Stunt Doubled For Tom Hardy And Glen Powell. It Shouldn't Make Sense But It Does

In the history of celebrity look-alikes, I don’t think I’ve ever put Tom Hardy on the same plane as Glen Powell. In fact, Powell knows he looks like This Is Us and Tracker star Justin Hartley (who in turn looks like Hallmark star Andrew Walker), and it’s been a topic of conversation for years. Tom Hardy is often compared to Logan Marshall-Green (and even occasionally Jai Courteney). While Hardy and Powell don’t get the same comparisons, I just found out they have apparently shared the same stunt double. To be honest, I'm a little shocked.

Behind every great action movie there's an equally great stunt double (or five). A while back, stunt double (and former pro Motocross racer) Cody Mackie shared a look back at his work in Mad Max: Fury Road, a movie in which he stunt doubled for Tom Hardy. To be honest, I don’t think the two look wholly alike, but thanks to the magic of movie-making and some great costuming, the stars aligned and some great stunt work was had.

This isn’t the only major movie Mackie has done work in, however, as more recently he copped to being Glen Powell’s stunt double in last summer's ripping, roaring, “tornadeo”-themed movie. Powell himself has talked about some of the stunt work he did himself in the movie, including a major Twisters scene in which a jet engine pummeled him with flying debris, but he’s not Tom Cruise (yet, though Cruise is a mentor and even showed up at the Twisters premiere ), and some stunts were done by Mr. Mackie. Take a look.

Again, I’d not say he’s a shoe-in for Powell like his own celebrity look-a-like contest was, but in this case a plaid shirt and a belt buckle does wonders. Still, it’s wild to find out two different actors of two different ages and different looks as a whole (Hardy is 47 and Powell is 36) have the same stunt double. It really gives a good gauge of how small Hollywood truly can be, as well as how much work goes into making seamless products on the big screen.

Tom Hardy and Glen Powell aren’t the only two actors Cody Mackie has stunt doubled for. He once stood in for Christian Slater in We Can Be Heroes. And he was Aaron Paul’s stunt double when the actor joined the cast of Westworld. This isn’t even including the general stunts he did for projects like Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings and Barbie.

Next up, he’s listed on a slew of projects, including acting as a stunt driver for the hotly anticipated Freakier Friday sequel . Please, please tell me he’s stunt doubling for Chad Michael Murray.