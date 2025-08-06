MGK Reveals One Dream He And Pete Davidson Have Involving Their Babies, And He’s Not Sure Megan Fox And Elsie Hewitt Will ‘Ever’ Allow

It’s no secret that MGK and Pete Davidson are really close friends and great supporters of each other. So, of course, after Davidson and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, announced they were having a baby, these two guys have been thrilled about what’s to come. Most recently, the musician shared the dream he has about hanging out with the SNL vet and their kids; however, he doesn’t think Megan Fox and Elsie Hewitt will allow it.

MGK was quick to explain that he and Davidson chat “all the time” about being dads. I wouldn’t be shocked if they really do talk about this all the time, either, considering the musician and Megan Fox welcomed their baby back in March, and the comedian and his girlfriend shared the news that they were expecting in July. It sounds like they have some fun plans for their babies, too, as Machine Gun Kelly explained on The Tonight Show:

Me and him always talk about, like, 'Won't it be great to just be walking our babies down in strollers?' And I'm like, 'You know, I don't think Megan and Elsie are ever gonna let us.’ I think that they would be in their heads thinking that we would be looking at the baby and go, 'Okay. What do we do?' [And] the diapers end up on our heads or something.

Now, MGK didn’t give a reason for why Fox, with whom he co-parents his baby with, and Hewitt, who has been linked to Davidson since earlier this spring, might not allow this. The way the musician joked about it, it seems like he thinks their respective partners might think they're not be up for the task. However, I’d also imagine that if Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson were seen out in public with their babies, it could cause quite the scene since they’re both very famous.

Either way, it was clear that he was joking about all this, and he’s very excited to have a baby that will be around the same age as Davidson’s kid, as you can see below:

mgk Shows Off His Jim Carrey Impression, Gives Jimmy Fangs and Talks lost americana (Extended) - YouTube Watch On

Along with this dream the Lost Americana artist has for their newborns, he also shared a vision the King of Staten Island star has for when their kids are older. Earlier in the interview, he joked with Jimmy Fallon about it, saying:

He has this vision with my newborn, her name is Saga. He hopes she plays sports so that he can come to the game, and if she wins he looks at the opposite team and goes, ‘The Saga continues.’

I’d expect nothing less from Pete Davidson, and I really hope that in the next decade or so, we get a follow-up story to see if this comes true.

However, we’re a ways off from that and this stroller dream coming to fruition, because Elsie Hewitt is still pregnant. So, for now, while these guys continue to talk about parenting and in the lead-up to Davidson joining the dad club, you can keep up on their work. That's because MGK’s new album, Lost Americana, drops this Friday, and Pete Davidson’s latest project on the 2025 movie schedule, The Pickup, is available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Then, while taking all that in, I’m going to hope they’re able to go out and push their babies around in strollers someday soon-ish. That sounds so wholesome, and considering how tight the pals are mixed with how excited they both seem to be to have babies (to quote MGK, their kids’ platdates “‘bout to hittttt”), it’d be lovely to see. So, here’s hoping Megan Fox and Elsie Hewitt let it happen.