12 Great Inspirational Movies To Motivate You

Every movie could be considered an inspiration to somebody — perhaps in the sense that it influenced them to pursue a career in filmmaking or contained stylistic or thematic elements that they aspire to include their own stories. However, how many films can you say actually inspired you to make a change in your own life, make a difference in the world, or even just helped you see yourself or other people in a whole new light? The following are some inspirational movies that we believe could give just the boost of motivation you need to follow your dreams.

(Image credit: TriStar)

Rudy (1993)

A die-hard Notre Dame football fan (Sean Astin) sets out to achieve his life-long dream by earning himself a position on the team, despite his small stature.

Why it is a great inspirational movie: What makes Rudy one of the best sports movies of all time is that even people who have no interest in football can relate and react strongly to the true underdog story of Daniel E. “Rudy” Ruettiger, whose life inspired director David Anspaugh’s classic.

Stream Rudy on Tubi.

Rent or buy Rudy on Amazon.

(Image credit: Tri Star Pictures)

Glory (1989)

During the United States Civil War, the Black volunteers of a Union military troop struggle with prejudice at the hands of their battlefield enemies and their white comrades alike.

Why it is a great inspirational movie: One of best war movies of its (or any time) is Glory for the way it depicts one of the most divisive eras in American history through the eyes of soldiers given the chance to prove their worth in a country that treated them as inferiors and came out as heroes.

Rent or buy Glory on Amazon.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Pursuit Of Happyness (2006)

A newly single father (Academy Award winner Will Smith) to a six-year-old boy (Jaden Smith) struggles to overcome poverty and homelessness and find a better career than selling bone density scanners in 1980s San Francisco.

Why it is a great inspirational movie: Easily one of the best Will Smith movies is (the intentionally misspelled) The Pursuit of Happyness, which is based on a memoir of the same name by Chris Gardner, who would go on to become a successful entrepreneur and motivational speaker — showing the importance of not giving up even in your darkest moments.

Stream The Pursuit Of Happyness on Peacock.

Rent or buy The Pursuit Of Happyness on Amazon.

(Image credit: Pathé Distribution)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

A young man (former Skins cast member Dev Patel) participating on India’s version of Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? finds that each of his increasingly difficult trivia questions reminds him of a key moment from his childhood in Mumbai.

Why it is a great inspirational movie: From director Danny Boyle, Slumdog Millionaire — one of the best movies of the 2000s — is a film that cannot quite be defined by one genre but, at its core, is the story of a person who goes above and beyond for the love of his life (Frieda Pinto) — a kind of passion that everyone should aspire for.

Stream Slumdog Millionaire on Hulu.

Rent or buy Slumdog Millionaire on Amazon.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Hidden Figures (2016)

In its early years, NASA turns to three mathematically inclined Black women (played by Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe) for help to ensure that astronaut John Glenn (Glenn Powell) has a safe trip into the stars.

Why it is a great inspirational movie: A great movie to watch during Women’s History Month or to watch during Black History Month (or anytime) as well, is Hidden Figures, which depicts the previously untold story of how mathematicians Dorothy Vaughan, Mary Jackson, and Katherine Gobels Johnson overcame both racial and gender discrimination and played an essential role in the development of the United States Space Program.

Stream Hidden Figures on Disney+.

Rent or buy Hidden Figures on Amazon.

(Image credit: RKO Radio Pictures)

It's A Wonderful Life (1946)

After suffering a devastating financial loss, a banker and family man (Jimmy Stewart) is given the chance on Christmas Eve to see what the world would be like if he never existed, courtesy of his guardian angel (Henry Travers).

Why it is a great inspirational movie: Director Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life is justifiably recognized as one of the greatest Christmas movies ever made, but (in addition to its holiday setting not being particularly necessary), it is great to watch any time of the year for its valuable lessons in self-discovery and self-worth.

Stream It's A Wonderful Life on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Life Of Pi (2012)

An older Indian man (the late Irrfan Khan) recalls to a young writer (Rafe Spall) the unbelievable story of how, when he was a teen (played by Suraj Sharma), he formed a trusting bond with a Bengal Tiger in order to survive while adrift at sea.

Why it is a great inspirational movie: Directed to Academy Award-winning acclaim by Ang Lee and based on the novel by Yann Martel, the story of Life of Pi may seem to border on the impossible, but would give anyone who has seen it a reason to at least try to overcome whatever seemingly insurmountable circumstances come their way.

Rent or buy Life of Pi on Amazon.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

While working as a paralegal, a divorced single mother of three (Julia Roberts in her Oscar-winning role) uncovers a local water pollution scandal and almost single-handedly takes on the California corporation behind it.

Why it is a great inspirational movie: The world could use a lot more motivation to be an advocate for environmental activism and one potent source of inspiration would be director Steven Soderbergh’s Erin Brockovich, which is based on the life of one of the most famous environmental activists and, not to mention, a highly influential feminist icon.

Rent or buy Erin Brockovich on Amazon.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

To Kill A Mockingbird (1962)

A widowed father and attorney (Gregory Peck) defends a Black man (Brock Peters) wrongfully accused of assaulting his female employer in 1930s Alabama.

Why it is a great inspirational movie: When the American Film Institute ranked cinema’s greatest heroes and villains, the choice for the Number One hero was Peck’s role as Atticus Finch in Robert Mulligan’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s novel, To Kill a Mockingbird, citing his staunch aversion to prejudice and crucial lessons in considering the perspective of others.

Rent or buy To Kill A Mockingbird on Amazon.

(Image credit: Miramax)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

A highly intelligent, but emotionally stunted, young Boston native (Matt Damon) forms a life-changing bond with a therapist (Academy Award winner Robin Williams) tasked with helping him reach his full potential.

Why it is a great inspirational movie: Confronting and overcoming harsh and uncomfortable truths about ourselves or our pasts in order to better understand our own self-worth is an essential theme of director Gus Van Sant’s Good WIll Hunting, which was also written by stars Damon and Ben Affleck, who earned Oscars for their screenplay.

Stream Good Will Hunting on Max.

Rent or buy Good Will Hunting on Amazon.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Forrest Gump (1994)

A man of below-average intelligence (Tom Hanks in his second Oscar-winning role) witnesses segregation, the Vietnam War, the Watergate Scandal, and just about every other significant moment in history during the mid-20th Century.

Why it is a great inspirational movie: From director Robert Zemeckis and based on the novel by Winston Groom, Best Picture Oscar winner Forrest Gump is a thoroughly amusing and endearing tale that celebrates how kindness and heart are more important than intelligence.

Stream Forrest Gump on Amazon Prime.

Stream Forrest Gump on Paramount+.

(Image credit: MGM)

Legally Blonde (2001)

After being dumped by her boyfriend, a college student with a passion for fashion (Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon) sets out to reinvent herself by getting accepted into Harvard Law School.

Why it is a great inspirational movie: Elle Woods’ goal at the beginning of Robert Luketic’s Legally Blonde is mainly to prove to her ex-boyfriend that there is more to her than her looks, but by the end, when she gives one of cinema’s most inspirational speeches, she ends up proving her worth to someone more important: herself.

Stream Legally Blonde on Max.

Rent or buy Legally Blonde on Amazon.

Just by looking back at these classic movies, we feel more inspired already!