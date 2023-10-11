Gwyneth Paltrow Got Candid About How Wes Anderson And Jon Favreau Used To Give Her Notes On Set, And The Differences Are Very Cute

Gwyneth Paltrow is happily retired from acting in favor of running her business Goop, but it doesn’t mean she doesn’t think about her time filming movies. She’s had the pleasure of working with many different filmmakers during her 33-year-old acting career. When Paltrow spoke about the advice she was given by directors Wes Anderson and Jon Favreau, you’ll see that the differences between the two are quite cute.

When you work with many different directors, you tend to notice that each one has their own idea of what they want in your acting. Gwyneth Paltrow answered Vogue ’s 73 questions, with one of them being how each director directs her. This was her incredibly cute answer.

Ryan Murphy: He says, ‘Do it with less emotion.’ Jon Favreau: He says, ‘Yeah, that’s great! That’s great, do it again like that!’ Wes Anderson: He says, ‘Do it again, but do it exactly how I tell you.’

This proves that all filmmakers are made differently, but it's adorable how Paltrow described each director. She worked with Jon Favreau in Marvel movies when he directed her in the first two Iron Man movies, as well as acted alongside him in Iron Man 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming (even if she forgot she had a scene in the movie ) and Avengers: Endgame. When Paltrow spoke about her reasons for leaving the MCU , she mentioned that she signed onto the Iron Man movies because she was good friends with Favreau. Based on the humor he brought out in his acting roles and the wholesome family movies he directed like Elf, Zathura, and The Jungle Book, this director seems to have a heart of gold.

And then there’s the whimsical Wes Anderson, whose movies known for his unique style. Gwyneth Paltrow worked with the Oscar-nominated director in The Royal Tenenbaums, playing the adopted Tenenbaum sibling Margot. In fact, this is the only one of her movies that Paltrow said she’s willing to watch herself in, as it reminded her of the time her dad visited the set. With Anderson telling her to do his directions exactly the way he wanted, it makes sense since his actors tend to perform similarly in all of his movies. It’s clear the Rushmore director wants his characters to have deadpan mannerisms which helps the mouthfuls of witty dialogue stand out.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s days in the entertainment business may be over, but Jon Favreau and Wes Anderson still have their work cut out for them. In addition to still being involved with The Chef Show (which is on your Netflix subscription ), Favreau is still hard at work as the creator of The Mandalorian (found on your Disney+ subscription ). As for Wes Anderson, he recently released four short films on Netflix, including The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar, and has his 12th film in the works. These two filmmakers may be very different from each other, but they certainly know how to make a name for themselves.

Jon Favreau and Wes Anderson clearly had a great impact on Gwyneth Paltrow if she remembered their directions so well. The cute differences between the two directors show they have memorable styles of their own that can’t escape the actors who’ve worked for them.