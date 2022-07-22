Goop Head Honcho Gwyneth Paltrow Is Happily Retired From Acting, But Not Everyone Wishes That Were The Case
Gwyneth Paltrow may be done with acting, but her team is not done with her.
Gwyneth Paltrow was an Academy Award-winning actress known for her roles in Shakespeare in Love, the Iron Man series, The Royal Tenenbaums, and more. But later she discovered a new love by creating her wellness and lifestyle brand Goop. While People’s Most Beautiful Woman may be happily retired from acting, that doesn’t mean everyone else feels the same way.
Goop originally started in 2008 as a weekly newsletter that offered new age advice that expanded as an online business selling health treatments and continued expanding as a podcast, a magazine, and a Netflix docuseries. In a Sunday TODAY interview, Paltrow expressed that she no longer misses acting, but her team misses her.
Looks like her team just can’t get enough of Paltrow. I wouldn’t be surprised if Marvel would continuously want to see Pepper Potts make cameos for future MCU movies. But, it looks as if the 49-year-old entrepreneur is happy where she is now as she resumes developing her "powerful" products. Another word to describe her products would be “explosive” like the time her vagina candle exploded and another time when a customer filed a lawsuit as a result of the exploding candle. But despite the hard year that Goop has experienced, it appears that this is a business venture that Gwyneth Paltrow is not giving up on.
Another reason why the Emmy award-winning actress has stayed away from acting was because of the drawbacks of being in the limelight. In a 2020 interview of Quarantined with Bruce, Gwyneth Paltrow spoke about how she would get criticized for everything she did as well as having all of her breakups publicized like her divorce from Coldplay’s Chris Martin. Compared to allowing the entertainment business to pull her away from her friends and family, she’d rather be fully present in their lives.
Even though this former actress is saying no to acting right now, she mentioned to TODAY that a promise she made to her mother about being in a Broadway play is what is preventing her from being pulled away from acting completely. Sometimes in the entertainment industry, it proves you can never say never. After all, Cameron Diaz retired from acting after playing Miss Hannigan in 2014’s Annie until she “unretired” to star in a movie with Jamie Foxx this year.
So, maybe it won’t be the last we see of Gwyneth Paltrow in the long run. As long as her team has not given up on her too quickly, we can cross our fingers that we’ll see this Golden Globe winner on the big screen again in the future, or at least on Broadway. Keep up with CinemaBlend’s new movie releases so you don’t miss out if Gwyneth Paltrow makes her cinematic return.
