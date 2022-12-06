2023 Netflix TV Show Premiere Dates: All The Confirmed New And Returning Series

Year in, year out, Netflix provides viewers with a seemingly never-ending series of new and returning shows. The 2022 Netflix TV schedule included returning shows like the two-part Stranger Things Season 4 with all its all-star characters (and record-breaking streaming numbers), the debut of the controversial Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and hundreds of other exclusive dramas, comedies, and true crime documentaries. And 2023 doesn’t look like it’s going to be any different with a release schedule that is jam-packed very early on.

If you want to know about all the 2023 Netflix TV shows coming out in the near future, you have come to the right place. Below you will find all the confirmed premiere dates so far for the shows that will be available for anyone with a Netflix subscription. Please note, all release times are at 3:01 a.m. ET (12:01 a.m. PT), and all new series are listed in ALL CAPS.

January 2023 Netflix Premieres

Netflix will waste no time with its 2023 releases, as the streamer will start off the new year with the arrival of one of its most interesting crime dramas to date: the non-linear Kaleidoscope. But that isn’t the only thing in store for viewers in January 2023, as Ginny & Georgia, Vikings: Valhalla, and other returning shows are also set to return. Here’s a complete rundown of the January 2023 Netflix TV shows.

Sunday, January 1

KALEIDOSCOPE

Wednesday, January 4

THE LYING LIFE OF ADULTS

Thursday, January 5

COPENHAGEN COWBOY

Ginny & Georgia Season 2

WOMAN OF THE DEAD

Thursday, January 12

THE MAKANAI: COOKING FOR THE MAIKO HOUSE

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2

Thursday, January 19

JUNJI ITO MANAIC: JAPANESE TALES OF THE MACABRE

THAT ’90s SHOW

Friday, January 20

SHAHMARAN

Thursday, January 26

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 1

Friday, January 27

Kings of Jo’Burg Season 2

LOCKWOOD & CO.

THE SNOW GIRL

February 2023 Netflix Premieres

Netflix subscribers who had a lot of questions after finishing You Season 3 in October 2021 will hopefully have some of those answered when the first half of You Season 4 premieres on Netflix in February 2023. Expect more new and returning shows to be added alongside it in the coming weeks.

Thursday, February 9

MY DAD THE BOUNTY HUNTER

You Season 4 Part 1

March 2023 Netflix Premieres

Those who want to see how the second half of You Season 4 plays out won’t have to wait all that much time after the first set of episodes premiere, as the season’s concluding chapter is set to premiere on Netflix in March 2023. The streamer has yet to announce the dates for any other shows for the third month of the year, but expect that to change very, very soon.

Thursday, March 9

You Season 4 Part 2

There are some promising new and returning 2023 Netflix TV shows with release dates already, but there are just as many, if not more, that are unknown. Below is a list of just some of the highly-anticipated shows with undefined premiere dates on the 2023 Netflix TV schedule, including the sixth and final season of The Crown.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas

Bridgerton Season 3

Cobra Kai Season 6

The Crown Season 6

The Manifest Season 4 Part 2

The Umbrella Academy Season 4

The Witcher Season 3

Workin’ Moms Season 7

Expect to hear more about all the new and returning 2023 Netflix shows in the coming weeks and months. In the meantime, take a look at the rest of the 2023 TV schedule so you don’t miss anything coming to other streaming services and traditional TV channels.