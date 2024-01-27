‘Absolutely Crushing It’: After Zoë Kravitz’s Pussy Island Got A New Title, Her Reported Fiancé Channing Tatum Hyped The Star Up With A Video Of Her Directing

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have emerged as one of the most elusive couples in all of Hollywood due to the fact that they keep their relationship mostly under wraps. That trend seems to have mostly continued since they reportedly became engaged in late 2023. What we definitely know about the two is that they collaborated on Kravitz’s directorial debut, which was tentatively titled Pussy Island. The film was announced several years ago and cameras haven’t been rolling for some time. What’s now been confirmed, however, is that the flick has a new (and much more safe-for-work) title. Amid that news breaking, Tatum shouted out his reported fiancé with a video of her directing on the set.

The movie formerly known as Pussy Island is now Blink Twice and is set to release near the end of this coming summer, according to EW . While the production has been described as a thriller, there still isn’t much known in regard to actual plot details. What we do have now, however, is a brief behind-the-scenes look at the movie. Channing Tatum took to Instagram to share a photo of “miss lady director” doing her work on set. The video he also included in the post showed the Kimi star analyzing footage at the monitors. Check it out:

What’s particularly sweet here is the message that the Magic Mike star shared in his caption. As he mentioned, the filmmaker was “absolutely crushing it” when performing her tasks. You have to appreciate a man who’s supportive of his partner’s work. And, aside from that, one gets the impression that he had a fun experience working on the movie in general.

It was announced back in 2021 that Pussy Island would be made and would serve as the High Fidelity lead’s first gig as a film director. At the time, Channing Tatum shared a funny take on the wildly titled flick, saying that “y’all ain’t ready for this island.” Filming kicked off on Tatum and Zoë Kravitz movie in 2022 and, by all accounts, the two forged a solid working relationship. Though I’m not sure anyone expected that Tatum would start a relationship with his director amid his divorce from Jenna Dewan.

Though she’s remained mostly mum on the romance, Zoë Kravitz did discuss what attracted her to her assumed beau. She explained that she was “drawn to him” due to his “feminist” nature as well as the fact that he had no hesitancy to explore any kind of “darkness.” Apparently, that passion culminated in an engagement, which was reported around October 2023. Neither responded to the chatter, though Kravitz was spotted wearing what looked to be an engagement ring around that time.

Per reports, it would appear that the people in the couple’s orbit are ecstatic about their purported nuptials. Lenny Kravitz reacted to the engagement , expressing his approval in but so many words. If anything, he simply seems pleased that his daughter is happy and considers himself “blessed.” Zoë’s stepfather, Jason Momoa, is also allegedly supportive of the engagement, and that would track, considering both he and Channing Tatum supported Kravtiz amid The Batman’s premiere.

It’s likely that the wave of support will be there again once Blink Twice finally sees the light of day. At this point, one can only guess as to what the first-time director has planned for her inaugural feature. Something we can probably expect in the months to come, though, is for Channing Tatum to continue to hype her up in sweet ways.