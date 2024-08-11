'Bruce Wants To See You In His Trailer': The Intense Exchange Bruce Willis And M. Night Shyamalan Had While Filming The Sixth Sense

M. Night Shyamalan has been doing a lot of press, supporting his latest thriller, Trap . While engaging in press obligations, the filmmaker has been revisiting some of the most iconic films in his career. Among them is one of the best movies of the 1990s , the critically acclaimed The Sixth Sense. This film not only marked a turning point in The Village director’s career but also solidified Bruce Willis' status as a versatile actor. During a recent interview, Shyamalan revealed a remarkably intense exchange between himself and Willis during the production of one of the best horror movies of all time. And not only does it showcase the director's bold approach but also the actor's willingness to push boundaries.

The Signs filmmaker recently discussed some of his biggest movies during an interview with GQ, which was shared on YouTube. It was during the chat that he recounted a moment during the filming of The Sixth Sense that could have changed the course of his career. The scene was set: it was the last shot of the day, and Bruce Willis had just completed a take. Confident in his performance, the action movie A-lister looked at his director and said, “I think we got it.” It was a pivotal moment for the young director, who was faced with a decision that could either alienate his star or elevate the scene to new heights. As the Village helmer explained:

Bruce is the last shot of the day and he does a take and he goes, 'I think we got it.' And he looks at me and I had a thought. And that’s where you decide, that you know, it’s weird you know, it feels scary to think that a small little moment like that decides your life. I went, looked at him and I walked forward and I whispered in his ear, and I could feel the tension coming off him… like, he was ready to strike.

So, with the weight of the moment pressing down on him, M. Night Shyamalan made a bold choice. He approached Willis and whispered his thoughts for a different take. To say that it took guts to do that would be an understatement. Despite sensing Bruce Willis' tension and the risk involved in challenging a star of his caliber, the India-born movie maker went ahead with his instincts. Shyamlan then explained how that conversation went down:

I was like, 'I want you to do one more and I want you to do this,' and I whispered my thoughts. I pull away from him and he kind of looks at me with ice, you know, and I go 'Roll sound, let's go!'

I don't know about you but I have some serious chills, especially since, in hindsight, the gamble paid off. Bruce Willis delivered a performance that would contribute to one of the film's defining moments. But the story didn’t end there. Just minutes after the take, Mr. Shyamalan was summoned to Willis’ trailer, unsure of what to expect from the encounter. He went on:

He did the performance that’s in the movie and he walks off and like five minutes later they go, 'Bruce wants to see you in his trailer.' And I’m like, 'Oh man.' I get to his trailer and I knock on the door. He opens the door in classic superstar mode… He’s on the stairs and I’m at the bottom… And he goes, 'What you just did, I’ve only felt this one time before and it was with Quention on Pulp Fiction.' And he goes, 'You got something kid. You really got something.' I skipped down the sidewalk.

It goes without saying that this exchange not only validated M. Night Shyamalan but also solidified a creative partnership that would extend beyond The Sixth Sense. The film, known for its haunting narrative and mind-blowing plot twist , became a box office sensation, earning six Academy Award nominations and leaving an indelible mark on the thriller genre.

The Split helmer's recounting of this moment with Bruce Willis comes as horror fans celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Sixth Sense. It also arrives as Willis continues to face a difficult period in his life, as the renowned actor continues to battle frontotemporal dementia . Unfortunately, this neurological disorder impacts his personality, behavior and language skills. While much of the attention has shifted to his deeply personal battle, many are still paying tribute to the star for his incredible work. That includes his former co-star Haley Joel Osment, who shared kind words for Willis just recently.

M. Night Shyamalan's recollection of this intense moment on set offers an intriguing look into the creative process and the delicate balance of collaboration between a director and his leading actor. For fans eager to revisit The Sixth Sense, it is available to stream with a Max subscription . Also, check out the list of upcoming horror films to find out what other thrilling flicks are coming to the 2024 movie release schedule .