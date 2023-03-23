Halle Bailey Explains How The Little Mermaid's Story Has Been Updated To Be About More Than Just ‘A Boy’
Ariel wants more.
The original and classic Disney animated movie The Little Mermaid is over 30 years old, and while many things about it will remain timeless, some elements of it haven’t necessarily aged well. Over the years, the storyline has been criticized for being regressive and sexist toward women due to it being about a teen who gives up her life under the sea for legs to get her crush, Prince Eric, to fall in love with her – which he does without hearing a word of her thoughts or feelings. That apparently won’t be the case in 2023’s live-action remake.
The upcoming Disney movie will update some plot elements of the 1989 movie, per Halle Bailey. The actress shared her thoughts on how live-action film will deal with some of the thematic criticism speaking with Edition, saying,
Release Date: May 26, 2023
Directed By: Rob Marshall
Written By: David Magee
Starring: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy
While speaking about her big-screen role, Halle Bailey got candid about how the latest Disney remake will not solely focus on Ariel and Eric’s romance. Instead, the movie’s messages are apparently much “bigger” than the mermaid wanting to be part of the prince’s world, as she’ll find her “purpose” and “freedom” during the journey of the film.
Across Disney’s recent remakes of its animated classics as of late, the studio has been successful in giving its heroines more agency – between Lily James’ Cinderella or Naomi Scott’s Jasmine in the live-action Aladdin. It will be exciting to see how the House of Mouse reimagines one of its most famous movies for a 2023 audience.
Ahead of the movie’s spring release, there’s a few changes that can already be found in the new The Little Mermaid. Unfortunately, there’s been some racist backlash against Halle Bailey for being cast in the role. In regards to the negative commentary, Bailey said in the interview that it was a “shock,” but seeing the viral reactions of Black parents recording their children responding fondly to the representation has blocked out the haters. And per Bailey’s previous comments, she listened to past advice from Beyoncé and hasn’t spent her time reading the comments.
Bailey’s view on the movie's plot certainly has us curious about how her new Ariel will change up the original Disney Princess as we know her. Director Rob Marshall has previously teased that Jonah Hauer-King’s Prince Eric has a “whole story” developed for the remake (following the original character not having a whole lot going on storywise except for looking pretty). The Little Mermaid will finally be part of our world when it hits theaters on May 26.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.