Halle Bailey Explains How The Little Mermaid's Story Has Been Updated To Be About More Than Just ‘A Boy’

The original and classic Disney animated movie The Little Mermaid is over 30 years old, and while many things about it will remain timeless, some elements of it haven’t necessarily aged well. Over the years, the storyline has been criticized for being regressive and sexist toward women due to it being about a teen who gives up her life under the sea for legs to get her crush, Prince Eric, to fall in love with her – which he does without hearing a word of her thoughts or feelings. That apparently won’t be the case in 2023’s live-action remake.

The upcoming Disney movie will update some plot elements of the 1989 movie, per Halle Bailey. The actress shared her thoughts on how live-action film will deal with some of the thematic criticism speaking with Edition, saying,

I’m really excited for my version of the film because we’ve definitely changed that perspective of just her wanting to leave the ocean for a boy. It’s way bigger than that. It’s about herself, her purpose, her freedom, her life and what she wants. As women we are amazing, we are independent, we are modern, we are everything and above. And I’m glad that Disney is updating some of those themes.

The Little Mermaid (2023) (Image credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Release Date: May 26, 2023

Directed By: Rob Marshall

Written By: David Magee

Starring: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy

While speaking about her big-screen role, Halle Bailey got candid about how the latest Disney remake will not solely focus on Ariel and Eric’s romance. Instead, the movie’s messages are apparently much “bigger” than the mermaid wanting to be part of the prince’s world, as she’ll find her “purpose” and “freedom” during the journey of the film.

Across Disney’s recent remakes of its animated classics as of late, the studio has been successful in giving its heroines more agency – between Lily James’ Cinderella or Naomi Scott’s Jasmine in the live-action Aladdin. It will be exciting to see how the House of Mouse reimagines one of its most famous movies for a 2023 audience.

Ahead of the movie’s spring release, there’s a few changes that can already be found in the new The Little Mermaid. Unfortunately, there’s been some racist backlash against Halle Bailey for being cast in the role . In regards to the negative commentary, Bailey said in the interview that it was a “shock,” but seeing the viral reactions of Black parents recording their children responding fondly to the representation has blocked out the haters. And per Bailey’s previous comments, she listened to past advice from Beyoncé and hasn’t spent her time reading the comments.