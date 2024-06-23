Halle Berry Got Real About Working With Keanu Reeves On John Wick After An Epic Video Ran Around Of Him Training For Action

Halle Berry knows better than most about the exceptional action skills of Keanu Reeves. While movie-goers the world over have been impressed by his moves watching the John Wick films, she got to watch him do his thing in person playing Sofia Al-Azwar in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. So when she says "no lies told" when someone makes the claim that Reeves wasn't "pretending" while starring in the beloved franchise, he word carries weight.

The above went down recently on social media as a behind-the-scenes video from the making of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum went viral. In the clip (which features Halle Berry in the background), viewers watch Keanu Reeves do a bit of firearm training with a variety of weapons – all while maintaining the professional stoicism of his character. You can check out Berry's post with the video embedded below:

No lies told! https://t.co/pac1MRnbgyJune 19, 2024

As an actor and public figure, Keanu Reeves has a reputation as a sweet and humble man who has a deep and oft-expressed appreciation for what he gets to do for a living... but if he has a gun in his hand, nobody should be under the impression that he doesn't know how to use it just because he's an actor. Not every shot he takes during this exercise makes direct contact with its target, but an exceptionally high percentage of them do, and the speed at which he moves is impressive.

Fans have enjoyed ten-plus years of Keanu Reeves action in the John Wick franchise, but his future playing the characters beyond his upcoming appearance in 2025's Ballerina starring Ana de Armas is unclear. The ending of John Wick: Chapter 4 offers a firm conclusion for the titular protagonist's story... but the film was also the biggest box office hit in the series, and it took very little time following the release of the blockbuster for executives at Lionsgate to start talking about John Wick: Chapter 5.

Even if Keanu Reeves' time starring in John Wick movies is at an end, however, he is far from done being an action star and taking advantage of the incredible skills he's developed over the years (I don't think I should go any further in this article without mentioning the intense work he did in all four chapters of the Matrix series). As far as upcoming projects are concerned, he's currently attached to star in BRZRKR, which is based on a comic book that he helped develop and is in the works as a feature at Netflix.

As for Halle Berry, she is keeping her own post-John Wick action skills fresh, as she is presently attached to star alongside Angelina Jolie (an action movie veteran in her own right) in Maude v Maude. The project has been in the works at Warner Bros since last spring, and both Berry and Jolie are attached as producers.