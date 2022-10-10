Keanu Reeves Had An Idea For A Superhero Movie, But Tells The Cute Story About How It Became A Comic Book
Keanu Reeves wrote a comic book? Whoa.
It’s a great time to be a Keanu Reeves fan. The release date for John Wick: Chapter 4 (the latest installment in one of the best action movie series of all time) is right around the corner, and a fifth Wick film is already confirmed. And after fifteen years of loyal DC fans clamoring for it, a sequel to 2005’s Constantine has officially been greenlit. There is no shortage of Keanu content for fans looking for it. Reeves spends a lot of time playing badasses, but what does he do in his free time? Pitch his own stories, of course, and that includes an idea for a superhero movie that became a comic book.
The Matrix actor appeared on the late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss the upcoming release of his comic book series, BRZRKR (pronounced Berzerker). The conversation quickly pivoted into his love for comic books. Reeves told an adorable little anecdote about how his confusion about the nature of a general meeting went from him thinking he was pitching an idea for a movie only to realize he had been asked to come in to pitch a comic book. The actor told the late-night host:
Of course, Keanu Reeves assumed it was a movie he was pitching. A simple enough mistake to make whenever you're as busy a guy as he is. But perhaps, if the comic book is popular enough, a film adaptation isn't out of the realm of possibility. Jimmy Kimmel joked about the main character of the comic series (known simply as B) looking strikingly like Reeves. The host even asked whether the star had intentionally requested the artists design the lead character to look like him. It was a line of questioning that made the actor visibly blush before he nodded his head in confirmation. He also said:
I tend to agree with the actor. You can see his full interview down below:
BRZRKR tells the story of a centuries-year-old half-human and half-god who is roped into fighting the bloody battles the US Government deems too gruesome and dangerous, even for them. It sounds like the B-level action movie greatness that gets me excited and that I would love to see brought to the big screen. Until then, I guess I’ll just have to read BRZRKR Vol. 1, available now from Boom! Studios.
Until a BRZRKR adaptation is finally greenlit, you can enjoy Keanu in Constantine on streaming with an HBO max subscription or in John Wick: Chapter 4 when it releases in March 2023. For all other 2023 movie releases.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.