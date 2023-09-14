Harry Potter Director Explains Why Deathly Hallows Part 1 Was A ‘Great Challenge,’ But It Ended Up Being One Of My Favorites
The seventh Harry Potter is the most unique, and brought plenty of challenges for director David Yates.
The Harry Potter franchise has been entertaining audiences for decades now. And while it all began witH J.K. Rowling's books, for some fans it’s all about the eight-movie film franchise. The last few movies were helmed by David Yates, including the two-part finale. The Harry Potter director recently explained why Deathly Hallows - Part 1 was a “great challenge.” And that movie ended up being one of my favorites in the whole franchise.
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 was released back in 2010, and offered a very different installment in the Wizarding World. Our trio of heroes weren’t at Hogwarts, and instead embarked on a cross country adventure to try to locate and destroy Voldermort’s horcruxes. The movie had a unique visual language including a stunning animated sequence and Harry and Hermione’s emotional dance. Filmmaker David Yates recently spoke to Collider about the challenges of capturing and editing that film, offering:
Well, my mind is blown. While I was a big fan of the pacing of Deathly Hallows - Part 1, it seems it actually gave David Yates and company reason to pause. Specifically worries about the direction of the movie and its third act. Let’s break it all down.
The ending of the seventh Harry Potter movie was an emotional sucker punch,with Dobby sacrificing himself to save Harry and his friends from Malfoy Manor. This was preceded by a magical battle, but it sounds like there were concerns that the third act wasn’t exciting enough. After all, the movie was ultimately setting up Part 2’s Battle of Hogwarts, which lasted most of its runtime.
I always say that loving Deathly Hallows - Part 1 so much is my hot take for the franchise, as some fans took umbrage with its change in format. But after seeing the novels’ contents being condensed to make them movie length, the stillness of the seventh movie is super satisfying. And I found each of the visual risks effective. Later in that same interview, Yates explained how difficult it was to complete the project, saying:
In my opinion, that work really paid off. Both Deathly Hallow movies were wildly successful with the events of Part 1 perfectly setting up the epic Battle of Hogwarts that would come in the eighth movie. And there are some fans who re-watch the entire series annually.
Potterfans will soon be returning to Hogwarts thanks to the developing Harry Potter TV series. Each season is expected to cover one year of Harry’s time at school, just as the novels did. Not much is known about how far its development is, especially amid the ongoing strikes.
The Harry Potter franchise is available with a Max subscription. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
