Harry Potter’s Bonnie Wright On A Possible Cursed Child Movie With The Original Cast

Following the incredible success of the Harry Potter films series an attempt was made to continue that success by expanding the Wizarding World. Unfortunately, since the Fantastic Beasts movies largely failed to excite audiences, attention has returned to the original stories. We know there’s a Harry Potter TV show currently in development that will reboot the original stories in a new way, but fans have also been asking for more movies with the original cast. And considering there is one story that has yet to be adapted for the screen, there’s reason to believe such a thing could happen. And Ginny actress Bonnie Wright has pointed out what good reason it could happen.

In an extensive interview on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Bonnie Wright discusses Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the stage play that was written that takes place after the seven novels, and revisits the core characters as adults, with children who now attend Hogwarts. Wright mentions the interest there has been, at least from fans, in turning the play into a film, and she points out that it wouldn’t require as much work as the previous movies from the original Harry Potter cast because the story isn’t really about them. She explained…

The biggest question everyone wants to know is if they are going to be making a TV/film version of it. I don't know. It would be pretty fun because it's really about the children. It's not about our characters, so it wouldn't be a massive role. It would be really about these kids and the new generation. It would be fun, but I have no idea if they'll do it.

It’s certainly a fair point that while Harry, Ron, Hermione, Ginny, and more of the characters from the original novels and movies do appear, the focus of the story is on the next generation. As such, it would likely be a much easier production for those cast members, as they would be playing supporting roles only.

One wonders if this fact might eventually entice some of the core cast back for a Cursed Child movie. They could likely get some pretty significant paydays out of the deal, because of how key their participation would be, but without having to do quite as much work. It’s maybe not a bad deal.

Of course, that assumes that any theoretical Cursed Child film keeps the classic characters in supporting roles. Considering that they would be the primary selling point of any ninth Harry Potter movie, it’s certainly possible, even likely, that any film adaptation would increase the presence of those characters in order to put the big names on screen as much as possible.

At this point, it doesn't seem there's any real movement in making a new movie as what focus on the Wizarding World franchise we are seeing is based on the new TV project. But WB has made it clear that it sees Harry Potter as an important long-term franchise, so certainly anything is possible.