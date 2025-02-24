32 Heartwarming Marriage Proposals From Movies And TV Shows

There is nothing that makes one’s heart melt quite like a person declaring their desire to spend the rest of their lives with another. This does not just go for real life but also for fictional marriage proposal on both the big and screen alike. The following are some of the most unique and romantic examples we have ever seen.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Maggie Proposes To Ike (Runaway Bride)

In one of Julia Roberts’ best romantic comedy movies, 1999’s Runaway Bride, her character, Maggie Carpenter, spends the entirety of the movie struggling with her ability to commit and her tendency to leave her grooms at the altar. That is until she meets columnist Ike Graham (Richard Gere) and shows how far she has come from the moment she fell for him by popping the question herself.

(Image credit: CBC)

Patrick Proposes To David (Schitt's Creek)

Schitt's Creek is one of the most heartwarming and simply best sitcoms of all time and a key reason is the romance between David Rose (co-creator Dan Levy) and Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid). Their relationship hits its adorable peak when Patrick takes David to his favorite spot to make the "easiest decision" of his life and presents him with a set of four engagement rings to match the four rings he usually wears on his right hand.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jamie Proposes To Aurelia (Love Actually)

Easily one of the more uplifting storylines from 2003's Love Actually is that of cuckolded writer Jamie (Colin Firth), who falls for Portuguese housekeeper Aurélia (Lúcia Moniz) while spending the holiday at his French cottage. After they part ways, he learns her language (and almost gets all the words right) to ask her to marry him in front of a full crowd at the restaurant where she works.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Dexter Proposes To Rita (Dexter)

After his girlfriend, Rita Bennett (Julie Benz) becomes unexpectedly pregnant with their son, Dexter Morgan (Michael. C Hall) finds the courage (and the right words, which he borrows from another murderer) to make the ultimate commitment to her despite his commitment to slaughtering Miami's worst. Unfortunately, their marriage came to a tragic end in the fourth and, arguably, the best season of Dexter when, in one of TV's most shocking cliffhangers, he discovers his wife has been killed by The Trinity Killer.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Robbie Proposes To Julia (The Wedding Singer)

In just about Adam Sandler's best romantic-comedy movie, 1998's The Wedding Singer, Robbie (Sandler) ultimately stops Julia's (Drew Barrymore) impending nuptials to the wrong guy with an impromptu serenade on a plane with help from first-class passengers, including Billy Idol as himself, and the airline staff. He never says "Will you marry me?" but the next scene is their wedding so we can assume they were essentially engaged at this moment.

(Image credit: Fox)

Schmidt Proposes To Cece (New Girl)

In the pilot episode of New Girl, Schmidt (Max Greenfield) was forced to donate a $5 bill to the Douchebag Jar after proclaiming he would marry Cece (Hannah Simone) the day he met her. He would then present that exact bill to her when he finally popped the question after several frustrating seasons of back-and-forth dating and flirting.

(Image credit: IFC Films)

Ian Proposes To Toula (My Big Fat Greek Wedding)

The big question that leads to the eponymous main event from My Big Fat Greek Wedding is, actually, one of cinema's more simple marriage proposals, occurring spontaneously while Toula Portokalos (Nia Vardalos) and Ian Miller (John Corbett) are lying together in bed. Still, it is a memorable scene from the 2002 hit and a memorable moment for the romantic-comedy movie genre in general for how well it depicts the couple's mutual passion.

(Image credit: NBC)

Jim Proposes To Pam (The Office)

The two-part Season 5 premiere of The Office marks a pivotal moment in Jim and Pam's relationship timeline, as Pam (Jenna Fischer) has been taking art classes in New York. When Jim (John Krasinski) requests to meet her halfway (but actually "not halfway," based on Pam's math) at a gas station in the pouring rain, he surprises her with the question she (and viewers) have been waiting for.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Andrew Proposes To Margaret (The Proposal)

In 2009's The Proposal, Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock) initially blackmails her assistant, Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds), into marrying her so the Canadian-born editor can avoid deportation. However, after she catches genuine feelings and cancels their fake wedding, he realizes his true feelings and makes a genuine proposal to her.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Chandler Proposes To Monica (Friends)

One of the most famous tearjerker moments from Chandler and Monica's relationship timeline on Friends almost begins in disaster after a surprise run-in with Monica's (Courtney Cox) ex, Richard (Tom Selleck), on the night Chandler (Matthew Perry) planned to propose. This convinces him to feign disinterest in marriage to savor the surprise, but that only seems to make things worse until he turns out to be the surprised one, showing up at their apartment to find Monica surrounded by candles. When she tearfully can not finish her own attempt to pop the question, Chandler finishes the act.

(Image credit: Castle Rock Entertainment)

Harry Proposes To Sally (When Harry Met Sally)

Harry's (Billy Crystal) climactic confession to Sally (Meg Ryan) at the end of 1989's When Harry Met Sally during a New Year's Eve party is not exactly a marriage proposal per se. However, it is an admission that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her (and wants the rest of his life to start "as soon as possible") and in one of the most beautifully constructed speeches in cinematic history.

(Image credit: NBC)

Jake Proposes To Amy (Brooklyn Nine-NIne)

Arguably the best episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine sees the precinct participating in their fifth annual Halloween heist, which Det. Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) believes she has won when she finds the championship belt in the evidence locker. However, her boyfriend, Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), advises her to take a better look at the inscription on the belt, which reads, "Amy Santiago, will you marry me?"

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Landon Proposes To Jamie (A Walk to Remember)

A memorable Nicolas Sparks adaptation that predates The Notebook is 2002's A Walk to Remember, in which troubled teen Landon Carter (Shane West) unexpectedly falls for shy Jamie Sullivan (Mandy Moore). After discovering that she has leukemia, he decides to propose to her under the night sky as a comet passes by so that he can marry her before she succumbs to her illness.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Niles Proposes To Daphne (Frasier)

On Frasier, Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce) attempts to plan the perfect marriage proposal to Daphne (Jane Leeves), complete with a string quartet, kid actors dressed as angels, and a dinner prepared by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck. However, when Daphne arrives at the apartment with the flu, Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) must help his brother covertly escort the performers out. It is then that Niles decides it is still the perfect time to pop the question.

(Image credit: Disney / Fox)

Johnny Proposes To June (Walk The Line)

Director James Mangold's 2005 music biopic, Walk the Line, sees Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix) make two attempts to propose to June Carter (Reese Witherspoon). After his first go at it on a tour bus has unfavorable results, The Man in Black tries again by interrupting a public musical duet and tells her that he cannot finish the song until he gets an answer. She tells him, yes.

(Image credit: NBC)

Ben Proposes To Leslie (Parks And Recreation)

In the fifth season of Parks and Recreation, the future seems uncertain for Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott) because the latter might be forced to move to Florida for work. Instead, at the end of the episode, "Halloween Surprise," he unexpectedly shows up to propose to the politician, who interrupts him a couple of times to better remember how perfect everything in her life is at that moment.

(Image credit: Fox / Marvel)

Wade Proposes To Vanessa (Deadpool)

The way Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) pops the question to Vanessa Carlysle (Morena Baccarin) is perfectly on brand for 2016's hilarious superhero movie, Deadpool. The future Merc with a Mouth's engagement ring of choice (which is revealed to have been hidden between his butt cheeks) is a Ring Pop.

(Image credit: Fox)

Blaine Proposes To Kurt (Glee)

For the moment when Blaine (Darren Criss) popped the question to Kurt (Chris Colfer) on Glee, the show depicted the moment the only way it could have. Kurt's friends from McKinley help perfect the proposal by participating in a rendition of The Beatles' "All You Need Is Love."

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Nick Proposes To Rachel (Crazy Rich Asians)

Admittedly, the scene from Crazy Rich Asians in which Nick Young (Henry Golding) asks Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) to marry him is a bit cliché-ridden, especially since it takes on an airplane. However, considering the ups and downs the couple had faced in director Jon M. Chu's hit 2018 adaptation of Kevin Kwan's novel, they deserved an old-fashioned storybook climax.

(Image credit: USA)

Mike Proposes To Rachel (Suits)

Before her marriage to Prince Harry captured the world's hearts, Meghan Markle, as Rachel Zane, shared a captivating onscreen romance with fellow Suits cast member Patrick J. Adams as Michael Ross. The lawyer first lists off all the reasons why he loves the paralegal-turned-attorney before presenting her with his grandmother's ring at the moment he asks for her hand in marriage.

(Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

Jim Proposes To Katherine (Hidden Figures)

The astonishing true story depicted in 2016's Hidden Figures is complemented by an astonishing marriage proposal by military officer Jim Johnson (Mahershala Ali) to mathematician Katherine Goble Johnson (Taraji P. Henson). He begins by cooking her and her family a special dinner before surprising her with a ring and an admission that he called his mother the day after he met Katherine to tell her that she was the one he would marry.

(Image credit: CBS)

Barney Proposes To Robin (How I Met Your Mother)

The two-part Season 8 mid-season finale of How I Met Your Mother reveals that nearly everything we have seen Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) do that season has been part of an elaborate ruse from his famed Playbook. However, the ultimate goal of the play is not to get his off-and-on lover Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders) into bed but to finally reignite their relationship and get her to make the ultimate commitment with him, which she tearfully accepts on the rooftop of the World Wide News building.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Edward Proposes To Sandra (Big Fish)

In director Tim Burton's 2003 fantasy Big Fish, Edward Bloom (Ewan McGregor) experiences love at first sight with Sandra Templeton (Alison Lohman) and, despite her having a fiancée, proceeds to ask this woman he barely knows to marry him multiple times. She finally breaks off her current engagement after Edward picks thousands of daffodils, her favorite flowers, and gathers them in an unbelievable assortment outside her house.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Brian Proposes To Charlie (Shrinking)

In the acclaimed Apple TV+ series, Shrinking, Brian (Michael Urie) creates an elaborate plan to ask his longtime boyfriend, Charlie (Devin Kawaoka), to marry him, which includes singing a song with help on piano from Jimmy (Jason Segel), who ruins it by drunkenly regurgitating. A frustrated Brian then admits his intentions to Charlie, who, before Brian can even compose himself to officially ask the question, readily accepts.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Mr. Darcy Proposes To Elizabeth (Pride And Prejudice)

Director Joe Wright's 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice features one of the most romantic movie quotes of all time. Despite his once rivalrous relationship with Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley), Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfayden) tells her, "You have bewitched me body and soul," during one of the multiple times he asks for her hand in marriage.

(Image credit: ABC)

Ben Proposes To Miranda (Grey's Anatomy)

One of the most romantic moments from Grey's Anatomy begins in the middle of an operation when Ben Warren (Jason Winston George) expresses his disappointment that he and Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) were unable to work on the daily crossword. In the OR, Miranda pettily begins completing the puzzle herself and comes to discover that the answer to the clue, “My question to you,” is, "Will you marry me?" and that the entire crossword was crafted by Ben.

(Image credit: MGM)

Ronny Proposes To Loretta (Moonstruck)

In 1987's Moonstruck, Loretta Castorini (Cher) becomes engaged to Johnny Cammareri (Danny Aiello) but unexpectedly falls into an affair with his brother, Ronny (Nicolas Cage). Everything works out, however, when Johnny calls off the engagement for his mother's sake and, seconds later, Ronny borrows the ring to ask for Loretta's hand in marriage.

(Image credit: AMC)

Glenn Proposes To Maggie (The Walking Dead)

Taking place in a post-apocalyptic wasteland overrun with reanimated corpses, The Walking Dead is not quite what one would call a romantic show but does give audiences a romance to root for between Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) and Maggie Green (Lauren Cohan). The former pizza deliverer would make his relationship with her official by presenting her with a ring he pulled off a walker's finger.

(Image credit: Touchstone)

Andrew Proposes To Melanie (Sweet Home Alabama)

Andrew Hennings (Patrick Dempsey) is, ultimately, not the man we are supposed to root for Melanie Carmichael (Reese Witherspoon) to end up with in 2002's Sweet Home Alabama. However, the way he pops the question by walking her into a room full of various engagement rings for her to choose from is a dream scenario.

(Image credit: NBC)

Toby Proposes To Kate (This Is Us)

Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan) pays a good amount of money to make his unique way of proposing to Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) a reality on This is Us. He unzips multiple hoodies that each read a different section of the phrase, "Will you marry me?"

(Image credit: Sony)

Jeremy Proposes to Kristen (Think Like A Man)

In Think Like a Man, commitmentphobe Jeremy Kern (Jerry Ferrara) is so overwhelmed with emotion when popping the question to Kristen (Gabrielle Union) that he accidentally says, "I want to be your wife, and I want to be your husband," before quickly correcting himself. It is easily one of the sweetest moments from the 2012 adaptation of Steve Harvey's self-help book.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Ross Proposes To Emily (Friends)

While Ross Gellar's (David Schwimmer) marriage to Emily (Helen Baxendale) proved to be ill-fated, his spur-of-the-moment decision to ask her to marry him right before she is supposed to leave for London is still one of the sweetest moments from Friends.