What The Suits Cast Is Up To Now

At a time when the USA Network was known for airing scripted series unlike most of anything else on television, it premiered an irresistibly unique legal drama in the form of Suits, which ran from 2011 to 2019. Created by Aaron Korsh, the series followed the unlikely partnership of Mike Ross — a college dropout on the run from a drug deal gone bad — and a top-ranking New York attorney named Harvey Specter, who accepts him on to his team at Pearson Hardman LLC.

There is currently no word on who from the original Suits cast may appear in the upcoming spin-off, Suits L.A. However, we can tell you what the talented ensemble has been up to since closing the case.

(Image credit: USA Network)

Gabriel Macht (Harvey Reginald Specter)

Prior to playing Harvey Specter, Gabriel Macht (the son of actor Stephen Macht, who once had recurring role on Suits) was best known for movies like 2001’s Behind Enemy Lines, Robert De Niro’s The Good Shepherd from 2006, and a comic book movie that deserves a reboot, 2008’s The Spirit, as the titular vigilante. Following the end of Suits, the actor told TV Insider that he wants to focus more on spending time with his family and has yet to take any subsequent roles, but would appear in a Super Bowl T-Mobile ad with Patrick J. Adams in 2024. Speaking of…

(Image credit: USA Network)

Patrick J. Adams (Michael James Ross)

Despite debuting in a classic comedy like 2003’s Old School and guest-starring on several hit series like Lost and Friday Night Lights, playing Mike Ross on Suits really saw a career breakthrough for Patrick J. Adams. After leaving the series in Season 7, he led Disney+’s The Right Stuff cast as John Glenn and a 2023 time travel miniseries called Plan B, Amazon Prime’s A League of the Their Own series reboot, and did movies like 2022’s The Swearing Jar and He Went That Way from 2023. That same year, Adams joined a Johann Wolfgang von Goethe adaptation called Young Werther and, the following year, he was cast in an upcoming Netflix/BBC miniseries called Lockerbie.

(Image credit: USA)

Meghan Markle (Rachel Elizabeth Zane)

Easily the Suits cast’s most famous face is Meghan Markle, who had many notable small roles (including as a Deal or No Deal briefcase model) before she was cast as paralegal-turned-attorney and, later, Mike’s wife, Rachel Zane. She would also leave her role in Season 7 and retire from acting after she became engaged to Prince Harry, but after the couple stepped down from their working positions in the Royal Family, the Duchess of Sussex started hosting her podcast, Archetypes, and appeared in the Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. There are also rumors suggesting Markle will show up in Suits L.A., but without confirmation.

(Image credit: USA)

Rick Hoffman (Louis Marlowe Litt)

The shady former managing and name partner of Litt Wheeler Williams Bennett, Louis Litt, is played by Rick Hoffman, whose first major small screen role after the Suits finale was a recurring part on Showtime’s Billions as Dr. Swerdlow. In 2023, he reunited with his Hostel director, Eli Roth, to star in the 2023 slasher, Thanksgiving, and appeared in a Hallmark original time loop movie called Round and Round from the same year. According to THR, Hoffman will next star opposite Josh Duhamel and Aiden Gillen in an action comedy titled London Calling.

(Image credit: USA)

Sarah Rafferty (Donna Roberta Paulsen)

As Harvey’s assistant-turned-wife, Donna Paulsen, we have Sarah Rafferty, whose first major follow-up to the end of Suits was a recurring role on Grey’s Anatomy in 2020 and, that same year, she appeared opposite still-acting former child star Lukas Haas in a thriller called Browse. She went on to have a recurring stint on NBC’s Chicago Med and a starring role on the Netflix original 2023 TV show, My Life with the Walter Boys. As Variety reported in June 2024, Rafferty is teaming up with Adams for Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast, in which the former co-stars will discuss their experiences watching the series for the first time.

(Image credit: USA)

Gina Torres (Jessica Lourdes Pearson)

Previously best known for playing Zoë in the Firefly cast, Gina Torres was cast on Suits as Jessica Pearson, who became the star of her own self-titled spin-off that ran for 10 episodes and saw her reunite with several other fan-favorite characters in 2019. In addition to her recurring voice acting roles in Elena of Avalor, The Legend of Vox Machina, and the 2023 video game Immortals of Aveum, the actor would find a starring TV series role again in Tommy Vega on 9-1-1: Lone Star. She was also in a 2023 Netflix rom-com called The Perfect Find and her upcoming film The Everything Pot premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2024.

(Image credit: USA)

Amanda Schull (Katrina Amanda Bennett)

In 2024, Amanda Schull revealed to ET that she originally auditioned to play Rachel Zane before she joined Suits in the recurring role of corporate attorney Katrina Bennett, who became a main character in Season 8. During that time, the former ballet dancer also starred on SyFy’s 12 Monkeys series from 2015 to 2018. Schull would later appear in Netflix’s 2022 action-comedy series The Recruit, reunite with Torres for a five-episode stint on 9-1-1: Lone Star in 2023, and has found success starring in Hallmark movies — including 2024’s Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home, most recently.

(Image credit: USA)

Dulé Hill (Alex Williams)

Another Suits character that started as a recurring role before joining the main ensemble is Harvey’s old friend and fellow lawyer, Alex Williams — played by Dulé Hill, who was previously known for his Emmy-nominated role in the West Wing cast as Charlie Young. An arguably bigger previous role of his is Burton “Gus” Guster from fellow USA hit Psych, whom he has reprised in three feature-length continuations available with a Peacock subscription. Today, Hill plays Bill Williams on ABC’s The Wonder Years reboot and has been cast in an upcoming Hulu miniseries based on the story of Natalia Grace.

(Image credit: USA)

Katherine Heigl (Samantha Wheeler)

Essentially brought in as Meghan Markle’s replacement was former Grey’s Anatomy cast member Katherine Heigl as Zane Specter Litt’s newest partner, Samanatha Wheeler. The Emmy-winner later found a starring role on the hit drama Firefly Lane, which premiered on Netflix in 2021, and starred in a psychological thriller called Fear of Rain the same year. Heigl is set to star alongside John Travolta and Christopher Walken in romantic-comedy musical called That’s Amore!

In addition to these main Suits cast members, we also wanted to highlight Robert Zane actor Wendell Pierce (who went on to star on Amazon Prime’s Jack Ryan series), Abigail Spencer (who currently stars on NBC’s Extended Family) as Scottie, and Rachael Harris, whose notable credits after playing Sheila Sazs include Hulu’s Goosebumps series and Netflix’s Unfrosted. Could we see any of them again in Suits L.A. or, perhaps, in a reunion movie? For now, the jury is still out.