10 Great Romantic Quotes From Movies That Live Rent Free In My Mind

A great movie quote resonates with you. An unforgettable one stays in your mind and may even alter how you approach life. Over my many movie-watching decades, some romantic movie quotes have infected my brain. They refuse to leave it.

These quotes either automatically elicit a memory of a movie moment or are just so profound, romantic, or sharp that they play on repeat in my mind. These aren’t just quotes from my favorite romantic movies or even the best rom-com movies, but lines that remain a constant in my memory. These romantic movie quotes bewitch me body and soul.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

“I’m Just A Girl, Standing In Front Of A Boy, Asking Him To Love Her.” (Notting Hill)

Anna (Julia Roberts) puts it all on the line by saying this to Will (Hugh Grant). It shows immense vulnerability. This act and line is one of the best movie examples of a character pleading with integrity. The scene becomes even more heartbreaking when Will makes the wrong choice and initially rejects her after her heartfelt plea.

Notting Hill is one of Hugh Grant’s best romantic movies because of brilliant, romantic lines like this one, the leads’ chemistry, and the genuine hilarity of the film. If anyone uttered a version of those words to me, I would forgive them for whatever they did, so Will is way stronger than me.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

“You Have Bewitched Me, Body and Soul, And I Love, I Love, I Love You.” (Pride and Prejudice)

This quote truly doesn’t leave my head. Matthew MacFadyen deserves a thousand awards just for the perfect deliverance of these lines. Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy are the ultimate enemies to lovers example because of how bad it all started and how he manages to turn it all around. Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth are one of my favorite fictional couples and that’s mainly because of the 2005 movie version.

It’s a film I have seen many times but still feel excitement every time MacFadyen’s Mr. Darcy utters those lines. To bewitch someone is the level of love we should all strive for.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

“Sorry I’m Late. It Took Me Forever To Get Here.” (Never Been Kissed)

Never Been Kissed is one of those movies that was iffy for some of the comedy and story choices even at the time. However, it’s a movie that I love and will always love despite its glaring issues. The main reason for that is the Josie (Drew Barrymore) and Sam (Michael Vartan) romance. The ending scene is one of my favorites of any romantic movie.

It’s also why the movie is one of Barrymore’s best romantic films. The simple lines say so much without over-explaining. The quote automatically makes me think of that perfect final scene.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

“It Wasn’t Over, It Still Isn’t Over.” (The Notebook)

The Notebook has so many great romantic quotes that I could fill a whole book with them. I picked this one because it sums up Allie (Rachel McAdams) and Noah’s (Ryan Gosling) love story. It has an endless to be continued attached. Forever to continue, even after death.

That’s just such a romantic notion that I can’t help but love the quote. The idea of soulmates and destiny really works in The Notebook. Allie and Noah will never be over because their love is that powerful.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

“I Wanted It To Be You, I Wanted It To Be You So Badly.” (You’ve Got Mail)

The final moments of You’ve Got Mail have so many memorable quotes. However, I picked this one because I think it just sums up the feeling of really wanting something and then the pure, unadulterated joy of when it actually happens.

Additionally, as viewers, we have all the information. Kathleen (Meg Ryan) does not. Therefore, we aren’t sure if she’ll be mad or happy when Joe (Tom Hanks) is her mystery man. When she says those words, we can sigh in relief. You’ve Got Mail is more proof that Ryan and Hanks are a perfect on-screen duo that we would watch together in any movie.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

“They Say When You Meet The Love Of Your Life, Time Stops, And That’s True.” (Big Fish)

Big Fish was one of my favorite books as a child and one of the best Tim Burton movies. Therefore, the story has a special place in my heart. However, it’s not exactly a romance movie. It’s about a father-and-son relationship and a look at a complicated man. But if you remove the context of the film, the quote is quite romantic.

It is also paired with beautiful visuals. The hopeless romantic in me likes to believe that when you meet the one, something inside you just knows. This quote reflects that.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

“As You Wish” (The Princess Bride)

“As you wish” is a three-word perfect line. It’s a way of saying I love you without saying I love you. This line is simple but means so much to Buttercup (Robin Wright) and Westley (Cary Elwes), and the viewers.

‘As you Wish” is also just something extremely romantic to say to someone. Whatever you want, I will do it is one of the ultimate displays of love and devotion.

(Image credit: A24)

“In Another Life, I Would Have Really Liked Just Doing Laundry and Taxes With You.” (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

To quote another one of my favorite movies, “Don't talk of stars burning above, If you're in love, show me.” This quote from Everything Everywhere All At Once is a great example of how people show love without saying it. A committed relationship is more than romance and pretty words. It’s the commitment to the mundane things with the one you love.

Laundry and taxes sound amazing if you get to do them with the person you love the most.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

“I Hope You Don’t Mind, I Hope You Don’t Mind That I Put Down In Words How Wonderful Life Is While You’re In The World.”(Moulin Rouge)

This is a bit of a cheat. “Your Song” by Elton John is one of my favorite songs ever, so I love all the lyrics of it. However, these particular lines always hit me deep in my soul. The song is perfect. It’s also equally magnificent how Moulin Rouge seamlessly makes popular music work in it.

The mashups are inspired. And “Your Song” gets the beautiful treatment it deserves in this scene. It makes sense that Satine (Nicole Kidman) had no chance of not falling for Christian (Ewan McGregor) after he sang this song.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

“If You’re A Bird, I’m A Bird.” (The Notebook)

I had to include one more The Notebook quote. The film’s best quotes very much pop into my head at any given moment. The “If you’re a bird, I’m a bird” line happens at such a sweet and cute moment in the film. It also sums up the idea of fully committing to someone.

If they decide they’re a bird, you’re right there with them flying around the room.

Sometimes screenwriters and authors (if adapted from a book) make movie quotes that are not only iconic but extremely romantic. They perfectly capture the bliss of being in love, falling in love, and loving. I welcome more romantic movie quotes to infect my mind.