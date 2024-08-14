Heather Graham Slashes Her Way to Scream Queen Status in New Horror Western ‘Place of Bones,’ Here’s Why I’m Thrilled

Heather Graham is enjoying a remarkable resurgence in the horror movie genre, with a series of high-profile roles that have solidified her status as a modern scream queen. Her latest project, the upcoming horror western Place of Bones, is set to hit the 2024 movie schedule , releasing in select theaters and digital platforms on August 23, 2024, and it marks another exciting milestone in her evolving career. As a longtime fan, I’m thrilled to see the Boogie Nights cast member embracing this darker, thrilling path in her filmography as she continues building an impressive horror legacy.

In a newly released clip on Bloody Disgusting , we get a chilling preview of Heather’s intense performance in the upcoming horror film Place of Bones. The veteran Austin Powers star plays a mother who, along with her daughter, must fight for survival when a wounded outlaw brings a notorious bank robber and his ruthless gang to their remote ranch, all in pursuit of a stolen fortune.

Graham’s History in Horror

Heather Graham is no stranger to the horror genre. With a career spanning several decades, the Bowfinger actress’s association with horror began early in her career. In 1995, she appeared in Tough Guy, a lesser-known thriller that hinted at her potential in the genre. She followed that with a brief but memorable role as Casey in the fictional Stab movie within Scream 2 (1997), followed by From Hell (2001), where she starred alongside Johnny Depp in a chilling tale of Jack the Ripper. Her portrayal of Mary Kelly, a vulnerable yet strong-willed woman caught in the gruesome reality of Victorian London, showcased her ability to bring depth to horror roles.

In Blessed (2004), the Get Shorty star delved into the psychological horror subgenre, playing a woman who discovers unsettling truths about her pregnancy. The film allowed her to explore the darker aspects of motherhood, a theme she revisits in Place of Bones. More recently, she joined the Horns (2013) cast, where she played a pivotal role in the dark fantasy horror film that blended supernatural elements with a murder mystery.

Heather’s recent resurgence in horror has been marked by her performance in a fantastic horror movie that flew under the radar , Suitable Flesh (2023), a Lovecraftian horror film that earned her critical acclaim. In this role, she brought a perfect blend of psychological tension and raw emotion, proving that she’s not just dipping her toes back into the genre—she’s diving in headfirst. Seriously, we have to consider giving her her flowers and consider her for the all-time greats list of scream queens alongside her suitable flesh costar, legendary scream queen Barbara Crampton .

With Place of Bones, the Milwaukee-born performer plays a gritty and intense mother defending her home and daughter against a ruthless gang of outlaws. As you can see in the trailer embedded below, the film, directed by Audrey Cummings and shot by renowned cinematographer Andrzej Sekula, promises to be a thrilling mix of horror and western, with Graham at its heart.

This project is particularly exciting because it shows how the Lost in Space star continues to evolve within the genre, taking on roles that challenge and expand her range.

What’s The Next Horror Outing for Heather Graham?

Beyond Place of Bones, as reported by THR , Heather is already set to star in another high-profile horror thriller, They Will Kill You. Produced by Nocturna Pictures and directed by Kirill Sokolov, the film features Graham alongside Zazie Beetz and Patricia Arquette. With a tone described as a mix of Ready or Not and The Raid, They Will Kill You promises to be another thrilling chapter in the Californication actress’s horror career.

Heather Graham’s journey through horror has been long and varied, but with each new project, she continues to solidify her place as a true scream queen. It’s clear that her reign in horror is far from over—and as a fan, I couldn’t be more excited to see where her dark and thrilling path takes her next.