Hoppers: What We Know About The New Pixar Film

Are you ready for another upcoming Pixar film ? Hoppers has been added to that list.

Pixar is generally considered the king of animation and has been consistently releasing popular animated movies for years. Inside Out 2 came out earlier in 2024, and next year, their latest original, Elio, will come out as well. But what would you do if I told you there’s already another film in the works? No, I’m not talking about the announced Incredibles 3. I’m talking about Hoppers.

A new original story from Pixar, Hoppers, was confirmed at Disney’s 2024 D23 convention in August, but when is this movie going to come out? And who will star? Here is what we know so far.

As of August 2024, Hoppers has a release date of March 6th, 2026, according to Deadline . So, it won’t be coming out on any 2025 release schedule , but at least we have a certain time to look forward to this film.

It sort of lines up that Hopper would release a little later, too, considering Elio will release next year. Plus, we now know that there will be a new Pixar film for the next two years, which is always a win.

The Hoppers Cast

While not much is known about the Hoppers cast, we do have a few cast members confirmed, as well as a couple of their character names from Deadline . These include:

Piper Curda as Mabel

Piper Curda will play Mabel, the main protagonist of the film. Curda has appeared in several TV shows, including A.N.T. Farm, I Didn’t Do It, and the miniseries Youth & Consequences. She also appeared in the horror film The Wretched and the popular teen movie Teen Beach Movie 2.

Bobby Moynihan as King George

Bobby Moynihan will also appear in Hoppers as King George, a regal Beaver known as King George. Moynihan is primarily a comedian who was a writer and cast member on Saturday Night Live for almost a decade and has done voice work for movies like Monsters University (an underrated Pixar film) and The Secret Life of Pets.

Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm will also be providing voice work for Hoppers. Many people primarily know him from his time as the star of the Mad Men cast, but he also had appearances in the Bridesmaids cast , Baby Driver, Tag, Richard Jewell, Top Gun: Maverick, The Town, Sucker Punch (an underrated Zack Snyder film) , and many more.

So far, these are the three cast members we know about—and honestly, this makes me excited for what they have to come.

What Is Hoppers About?

While we know Hoppers is an original idea, what could this film actually be about? Thankfully, Pixar gave us a synopsis, and it’s a bit of a doozy.

In Hoppers, scientists in an undisclosed time have figured out a way to transport the consciousness of humans into “lifelike robotic animals”, calling it “hopping.” This is a way for humans to speak to animals.

A girl named Mabel, who loves animals, takes advantage of this technology and has her mind placed into a beaver. She finds out things about the world of animals that she never would have imagined.

Yes, this is the premise, and yes, I’m about just as confused as you are, but I can’t say I’m not interested.

Daniel Chong Is Directing

The last thing we know is that Daniel Chong is directing Hoppers, as confirmed by Pixar. The director helmed the film We Bare Bears: The Movie and worked as a story artist on Bolt, Cars, Free Birds, Inside Out, and a few others, so hopefully, Hoppers will be in good hands.