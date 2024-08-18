Incredibles 3: What We Know So Far About The Next Installment

Everyone's favorite super family is coming back to the big screen, because Incredibles 3 is officially in the works as an upcoming Pixar movie .

When The Incredibles was released back in 2004, it shook the world. Not only was the animation spectacular, as per the Pixar standard, but the story was great, the music phenomenal, and the characters became icons for Pixar as a whole. Fourteen years later, Incredibles 2 was released and wound up becoming the most successful Pixar film to date (that is, until Inside Out 2 scored over a billion dollars ). It might not be one of Pixar's best films , but it's still a great continuation of the story.

Now, we know that Incredibles 3 is finally in development. Details are minimal, but it's still exciting to talk about and get hyped for. Here is what we know so far.

(Image credit: Pixar)

As of August 2024, there is no set release date for Incredibles 3, which isn't that much of a surprise. The film was only just announced as part of D23 2024, so it would be pretty shocking if we had a release date already.

I, honestly, don't think we'll be getting it for a while. Though Pixar doesn't have any more films for the 2024 movie schedule, it has plenty already lined up for the next few years, including the sci-fi film, Elio , the highly anticipated Toy Story 5, a new original film called Hoppers, and a Disney+ original series called Win or Lose.

The earliest we could potentially see this film is 2027, but with the track record of how long it took to get the first sequel, I'd say be very patient.

The Incredibles 3 Cast

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

There is no set cast for Incredibles 3, but since the entire cast from the first film came back for the second, we might end up seeing them again. Here's a refresher on who voiced whom from the main cast:

Craig T. Nelson as Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible

Holly Hunter as Helen Parr/Elastigirl

Sarah Vowell as Violet Parr

Huckleberry Milner as Dashiell "Dash" Parr

Samuel L. Jackson as Lucius Best/Frozone

Brad Bird as Edna Mode

Additionally, in the second film, Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener joined the cast to voice Winston Deavor and Evelyn Deavor/Screenslaver, respectively, so we could end up hearing them again in some way.

Another character that we could see again is the coloful villain The Underminer, who appeared at the end of Incredibles as well as the beginning of Incredibles 2, so that would be a fun way to tie in the movies. But again, nothing is confirmed just yet. All we can do is wait.

What Is Incredibles 3 About?

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

Obviously, we know nothing about Incredibles 3 because it was just announced. But, we know that Incredibles 2 left off with Helen (Elastagirl) capturing Screenslaver (Evelyn) and stopping her from ruining the reputation of all supers across the world in hopes of outlawing them. Thanks to the family working together along with other super-powered individuals, supers around the world gain their legal status again, and the Parrs embrace being heroes.

I'm not sure what this means for the story coming up, but what I do know is that there are so many things we want to see in Incredibles 3, and I will be happy with literally anything as long as it's just as fun as the last two films.

Brad Bird Will Be Back

(Image credit: Disney)

The only official thing we know, as confirmed at D23 this year, is that Brad Bird is officially back to helm the third film. Bird is responsible for the last two Incredibles films and directed the highly underrated classic Ratatouille. He also directed The Iron Giant, which is praised as one of the best animated movies of all time.

Honestly, this makes me that much more excited for Incredibles 3, and I will be watching.

What are you most excited about about for Incredibles 3? All I know is that I'm ready to take on more bad guys and root for these superheroes on the big screen again.