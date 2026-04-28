How Hard It Was For Mortal Kombat 2's Karl Urban To Bring Johnny Cage (And His Nutcracker Punch) To Life
The iconic move is coming to the big screen!
Many of the best video games have bene released over the last few years, including Simon McQuoid's Mortal Kombat (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription). That movie's sequel is nearly here, which will debut Karl Urban as Johnny Cage. The actor recently got real about bringing that beloved character to life... including his signature nut punch from the games. Let's break it all down.
Mortal Kombat II's trailers teased the epic action that's on its way, and fans of the long-running video game franchise are hyped to see various beloved moves brought to live-action. In a conversation with ComicBook, Karl Urban spoke about how challenging the movie's action was, saying:
Urban has done a ton of action throughout his career, including his roles in genre projects like Star Trek, Thor: Ragnarok, and The Boys (the latter of which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription). Still, it sounds like Mortal Kombat II was on another level, which makes sense for those of us who saw the original movie back in 2021. But it was all worth it, as Urban has been teasing how "dynamite" the forthcoming sequel will be.Article continues below
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Fans of the games are looking forward to seeing Johnny Cage's signature powers brought to life on the big screen, and he's confirmed that the signature nut punch has made its way into the movie. He revealed he went into the splits to pull off the movie, saying:
Honestly, that's epic. Not only is Johnny Cage's signature punch in the movie, but Urban actually pulled it all off himself. So when folks see the nut punch happen in the theater, they can be rest assured that 53 year-old actor was indeed the one making it happen. What a badass.
All will be revealed when Mortal Kombat II hits theaters on May 8th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully more sequels are ordered, allowing even more of Johnny Cage on the big screen.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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