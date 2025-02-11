Mortal Kombat 2 Drops First Look At Karl Urban As Johnny Cage, And I'm Loving The Puns That Came With It

April will mark the four-year anniversary of when the Mortal Kombat reboot was released simultaneously in theaters and to those who have a Max subscription. Six months after that, the long-awaited Mortal Kombat 2 will arrive on the 2025 movies schedule, and among the many new faces who’ll be taking part in the sequel is Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, who was teased at the end of the first movie. We finally have our first look at Urban as this popular Mortal Kombat poster, and I’m loving that this was accompanied by a couple of A+ puns.

Just like his video game counterpart, Urban’s Johnny Cage will be a Hollywood star, so it’s only fitting that our first look at this incarnation of the character comes in the form of a movie poster officially released by Warner Bros. Pictures. Check out how Urban looks all Cage-d up, and take note of the movies listed on the advertisement.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

More to come…