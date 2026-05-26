Hype Is Building For Masters Of The Universe, But Rumors Claim Jared Leto Isn’t Pleased

As the busiest time in the 2026 movie calendar continues to bring us new buzzy releases every weekend, excitement for the Masters of the Universe movie is starting to pick up – especially after first reactions called it “a colossally epic time” and “a hell of a lot of fun.” However, Jared Leto, who plays the movie’s big bad Skeletor, has been nowhere to be seen during the movie’s press tour. A new rumor suggests there’s a specific reason why he’s been absent from promoting the movie.

What Jared Leto Allegedly Thinks Of Masters Of The Universe

The Masters of the Universe press tour has been in full swing lately, with the cast reuniting at the Los Angeles premiere last Monday… with the exception of Jared Leto. The actor skipped out on the movie’s world premiere event, didn’t take part in the press junkets alongside Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, Morena Baccarin and Idris Elba. Plus he hasn’t posted about the movie on social media – despite being active on his Instagram otherwise.

Jared Leto allegedly “wasn’t thrilled” with Masters of the Universe, according to Puck News (via ComingSoon), and that’s why he’s stayed clear of promoting it. Amazon has also reportedly been “downplaying” his involvement as well. While there’s positivity around those who’ve seen the upcoming movie, according to Box Office Pro it’s looking at a $25 to $35 million opening weekend range, which isn’t good news for a movie that allegedly cost $175 million in production costs.

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Other Reasons Why Jared Leto Is Sitting Out Masters Of The Universe Press Tour

While Jared Leto could be avoiding promoting Masters of the Universe due to not liking the film or it heading toward becoming a commercial flop, there’s also quite a few reasons why Amazon MGM Studios might also want to not associate with the actor either. For one, Leto was accused of sexual impropriety back in June of last year (per The Guardian), which included allegations of him flirting with teenagers and having “predatory” behavior.

Additionally, the last movie Leto starred in Tron: Ares which had a $33 million debut before stumbling at the box office with a $142 million worldwide box office haul against a $220 million production budget. Many believe that this had to do with Jared Leto leading the movie, but we should also note that one insider suggested that the Tron film would have flopped with or without him.

While Jared Leto’s name and face was all over Tron: Ares, in Masters of the Universe the actor literally plays a character that looks like a skeleton, so there’s less inherent connection with the actor. You can check out Masters of the Universe yourself when it hits theaters on June 5.