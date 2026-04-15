I Can't Get Enough Of Karl Urban Talking About How 'Dynamite' The Next Mortal Kombat Is Going To Be

While movies based on video games have historically struggled, some of the best video game movies arrived in recent years. Chief among them is Simon McQuoid's Mortal Kombat, which arrived in 2021 (and is streaming with a HBO Max subscription). It's long-awaited sequel is nearly here, and I can't get enough of newcomer Karl Urban's enthusiasm about his forthcoming debut as Johnny Cage.

Mortal Kombat II was delayed a number of times, but the wait is nearly over for its May release. The trailers for Mortal Kombat's sequel are putting Urban front and center, seemingly as the protagonist of the forthcoming R-rated flick. In a conversation with Pedestrian.TV at The Boys' Season 5 premiere, the 53 year-old actor gushed about what's to come, saying:

Next I've got Mortal Kombat which I'm super excited for an audience to see. That movie is just, you know, off the richter scale. Dynamite. It's some of the best action stuff that I'e ever had the opportunity to do in my career. I cannot wait for an audience to see it.

Honestly, his enthusiasm is infectious. Karl Urban has done a ton of action throughout the years, so the fact that he's praising the upcoming sequel as the best of his career is saying a lot. While Mortal Kombat II has had some early screenings, the Star Trek alum is ready for fans to finally get the chance to see the action sequel... and the many gory fatalities that are sure to happen throughout its 116-minute runtime.

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The action of the first Mortal Kombat definitely didn't disappoint fans, who were thrilled to see the gory video game brought into live-action in such an accurate way. The '90s MK movies have their place in film history, but their PG-13 rating stopped them from being as bloody and violent as the source material.

Karl Urban's excitement echoes how many fans feel about Mortal Kombat II. The first movie felt more like a prequel in many ways, with the fighters never actually having the titular tournament. So the hype is very real. You can see the actor's comments below:

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Luckily for both Urban and the fans, the wait is nearly over. After a ton of delays and years of patience, Mortal Kombat II is finally hitting theaters in early May. There's just a few weeks left, so hopefully we get some more thrilling footage sooner rather than later.

All will be revealed when Mortal Kombat II is released on May 8th as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll jut have to see how many characters survive for a future sequel, including Urban's Johnny Cage.