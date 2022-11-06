How Keanu Reeves Allegedly Feels After Being Called Out For Still Being Alive By Matthew Perry In His New Book

Excerpts from Matthew Perry’s new memoir have been making the round as of late, and some have received more attention than others. The former Friends star used the book to open up about his time in the entertainment industry and also got candid about his struggles with addiction . However, what really seem to have caught the public’s attention are the digs aimed at fellow actor Keanu Reeves for still being alive. Perry has since issued an apology for firing shots and, now, a new report has provided alleged details on Reeves’ feelings.

In the book (titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing), Matthew Perry referenced the Matrix star while discussing deceased actors River Phoenix and Heath Ledger. While discussing the two late performers, Perry questioned how “original thinkers” like them die and “Keanu Reeves still walks among us.” Perry said the same thing in another section of the book while reflecting on the passing of comedian Chris Farley.

So how does the star at the receiving end of the criticism feel about all of this? According to Us Weekly , the 58-year-old actor was simply taken aback by the comments made in the text:

Keanu thought the comments came out of left field. It’s kind of backfired on Matthew anyway, which is why he had to apologize.

It would be fair to say that the sentiments haven’t been well received. After they reached the Internet, many across social media came out in defense of Keanu Reeves. Some fans also questioned why the 17 Again alum would choose to call out the action star in such a way. In his apology, the star stated that he’s “actually a big fan” of Reeves and that he should’ve chosen “a random name.”

Matthew Perry made more than a few major claims in his new book, some of which involve other notable celebrities. For instance, he recalled partying with Bruce Willis years ago and convincing ex-girlfriend Julia Roberts to appear on Friends . He also alleged that he made out with Valerie Bertinelli while she was still married. The actress later seemed to respond to the accusation with a witty TikTok video. Aside from that, it would seem that Perry offended some other people through his words. Medical professionals took issue with the actor’s comments on his ostomy surgery, a life-saving procedure that helps to remove waste from the body.

In terms of the comments directed towards Keanu Reeves, it’s likely that the actor won’t formally speak out on the matter. Reeves has proven to be somewhat reclusive unless he’s actively promoting a movie, and he’s mostly managed to stay out of drama. If anything, one would hope that he and Matthew Perry can talk privately about what’s gone down.

Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing is now available in bookstores and can also be purchased through online retailers.