‘What The F—... Were You Thinking?’ Pete Davidson Says People Are So Rude To Him And Machine Gun Kelly When They Meet Them (And Honestly Yikes)

Since he burst onto the entertainment scene as a Saturday Night Live cast member in 2014, Pete Davidson has built up quite the reputation. His quirky comedic skills speak for themselves, and Davidson’s extensive dating history is also well-documented. While the comedian has seemingly amassed a solid fanbase, it seems there are those who don’t really care all that much for him upon meeting him. Apparently, both Davidson and his good buddy, Machine Gun Kelly, receive the same back-handed compliment when people meet them.

31-year-old Pete Davidson isn’t really one to mince words about a given topic, whether he’s doing so humorously or not. He wasn’t laughing all that much while speaking to People about the run-ins he has with members of the general public. Apparently, Davidson commonly receives a comment that indicates that some individuals aren’t that high on him – until they actually meet him:

The most common remark I get when people who don't know me meet me is they're like, 'Oh, you're actually pretty cool'. And I'm like, 'What the f--- did you ... What were you thinking?'

I’m honestly not sure how I’d even respond if someone were to say that to me during a conversation. On the one hand, these people who address the King of Staten Island star are aiming to be positive about him. However, the sentiment comes from an initial place of disdain and, quite frankly, yikes! It’s intriguing that Machine Gun Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker receives the same treatment, but it’s the friendship between MGK and the comic that really makes all of this ironic. The SNL alum shared more on these run-ins:

Me and Colson, my best friend, Machine Gun Kelly, Colson, we get that same comment. And we just talk about it, like, 'What the f--- do people... What are they thinking?' 'You're actually not the worst.' 'Thank you!'

If there’s one thing you can expect from Pete Davidson, it’s for him to openly address the public’s perception of him as well as his personal struggles. This month, Davidson opened up about sobriety and reflected on his past issues with substance abuse, which landed him in rehab a few times. As of late, Davidson has been making changes in his life, including removing his various tattoos. The star previously said he was burning off around 200 tatts and that he’d already spent around $200,000 to do so.

Machine Gun Kelly has been chastised on one occasion or another as well. In the summer of 2023, he went viral after lashing out at a fan who called his former girlfriend, Megan Fox, “beautiful as fuck.” MGK was also called out by Brian Austin Green, Fox’s ex-husband, for allegedly mistreating her. It would be fair to say that 35-year-old Kelly has stoked up something akin to a “bad boy” persona.

Regardless of what people say about them, it seems that both Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly have each other’s backs through thick and thin. Davidson previously praised MGK for being one of the few people to stick by him during his tribulations. Everyone is indeed entitled to their personal feelings for these two stars but, at the end of the day, it’s important to remember that they’re also human beings with feelings, too.