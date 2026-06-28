'I Want To Be Your Daddy.' Robert Pattinson Was Constantly Trolling Tom Holland On The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan assembled an all-star cast for The Odyssey and, as part of that, the filmmaker reunites with Tenet's Robert Pattinson. In turn, not only will Pattinson be reunited with his The Drama co-star, Zendaya , but he will also collaborate with frequent co-star Tom Holland. The two British actors seem to be very comfortable with each other at this point. At least, that's the feeling I get as I crack up about how Pattinson trolled Holland during the filming of their upcoming book-to-screen adaptation .

In The Odyssey, Robert Pattinson plays the role of Antinous, who has an antagonistic dynamic with Tom Holland’s Telemachus. Said animosity stems from Antinous conspiring to marry Telemachus' mother, Penelope (Anne Hathaway), amid the absence of his father, Odysseus (Matt Damon). As Pattinson explained to Empire , he had a lot of fun playing up his character's nastiness, and I wish I could've been a fly on the wall:

I mean, he’s just the worst stepfather you could possibly have. I always end up doing these slithery things with Tom and I don’t know why. This was just a fun part to play: ‘I just want to be your daddy. I want to be your daddy. That’s all I want!’

I can’t stop laughing at the idea of the Twilight star trailing behind the MCU actor and talking about wanting to be his “daddy!” That’s truly hysterical (and maybe a tad weird). However, if it helped the two build their dynamic accordingly, I'd say it's worth it.

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Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland’s playful banter probably shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. After all, the co-stars worked together on The Lost City of Z as well as the terrifying Netflix movie, The Devil All the Time . With three joint ventures under the stars' belts, I'm loving that the pair get along so well.

Despite the playful teasing Pattinson did on the set of The Odyssey, Holland seemed to enjoy his time working with him on set. Holland also spoke to Empire, and shared some glowing thoughts about Pattinson:

Having a familiar face and someone that I could share the screen with was a real safety blanket for me. I’m always eager to share scenes with Rob, because he just brings the best out of everyone. I admire his ability to take big swings and make them feel like the perfect decision for that character.

There’s no doubt that Robert Pattinson knows how to take big risks getting into character. For his part, Tom Holland got to see him in action with his wild accent in The Devil All the Time and see how he dropped 35 pounds for The Lost City of Z. It goes without saying that Pattinson firmly commits to his roles, and I'm very eager to see the kind of villainous energy he brings to his character in Christopher Nolan's latest historical drama.

On that note, when I see the film, I'll be paying close attention to the tense scenes between Telemachus and Antinous. While those moments are sure to be tense, I may actually start chuckling to myself due to the knowledge that Pattinson was having fun with his character's sliminess on set.

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