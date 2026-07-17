Tom Holland Got Odyssey Advice From Robert Downey Jr., But A Lesson From Matt Damon Really Stuck
The Odyssey cast clearly hit it off.
Christopher Nolan's movies are known for their epic scope and brilliant storytelling, and The Odyssey looks like it's going to continue that legacy. The book-to-screen adaptation's cast is incredible, including both Zendaya and Tom Holland. The latter also spoke to his mentor Robert Downey Jr. before starting the movie, but also dropped some knowledge that came from Matt Damon.
What we know about The Odyssey has been fairly limited, although those who have read the source material know what to expect narratively. During an appearance on Today, Holland spoke about joining a Nolan movie for the first time, offering:
Honestly, this makes a ton of sense. While RDJ and Holland have a good mentor/mentee relationship, the Iron Man actor also worked with Christopher Nolan on Oppenheimer. In fact, that's the very project Downey won his Academy Award for. So it certainly seems like the 30-year-old actor spoke to the right person.
While Tom Holland didn't reveal what his Marvel co-star had to say about working with Christopher Nolan, RDJ wasn't the only person who helped him at the start of filming The Odyssey. In the same interview, he name-dropped two of his co-stars, saying:
Working with Christopher Nolan is a dream for many out there, and Tom Holland clearly took his gig at The Odyssey seriously. It sounds like Matt Damon was particularly helpful for him, especially when describing what each actor and crew member brought to the table. In the Uncharted actor's words:
That definitely sounds like an inspiring way to work. Indeed, all of the Odyssey actors have gushed about their experience working with Christopher Nolan and the way that all of the movie's contributors brought their A-game to the project. Lucky for moviegoers, the wait for this new epic blockbuster is finally over.
The Odyssey is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fans will be able to judge the movie for themselves, although The Odyssey's reviews were rather positive.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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