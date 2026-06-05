Robert Pattinson Was The Only Odyssey Star To Ask Christopher Nolan An (Obvious) Question Before Signing On

It remains to be seen whether Christopher Nolan’s book-to-screen adaptation of The Odyssey proves to be yet another cinematic masterpiece from the acclaimed director. At the very least, though, what is clear now is that the film is a further testament to Nolan’s ability to land top-tier talent. Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron are just a few of the A-listers Nolan pulled. Also a part of that ensemble is Robert Pattinson and, before signing on, he was the only star to ask a very obvious question.

Considering Nolan’s body of work, it’s not hard to understand why he’d be able to attract such a high class of actors. Pattinson has now had the pleasure of working with Nolan on two occasions now, as he previously collaborated with him on Tenet. Pattinson has since spoken highly of his experience making that 2020 sci-fi thriller. So, when the Batman star was approached by Nolan for Odyssey, he was enthusiastic. Yet, as Pattinson explained to GQ, he threw Nolan for a loop with one particular comment:

I was like, ‘Yeah, can’t wait to read it.’ He’s like, ‘You want to read it? Everyone else just said yes.’

Pattinson apparently being the only member of The Odyssey’s ensemble to ask Nolan about the script makes me chuckle, and that request is significant due to how extensive that cast is. As much as this funny little behind-the-scenes factoid is to me, this also makes sense when it comes to Pattinson. Over the last decade, the British performer has taken on some interesting films, like Good Time, The Lighthouse, The Boy and the Heron and Mickey 17.

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Based on the acclaim Robert Pattinson received for some of his more recent roles, it seems he’s been good at picking projects. So I certainly won’t critique his thoughtfulness upon being approached to be in Christopher Nolan’s latest movie. As for his role in the historical action drama, Pattinson plays the slimy Antinous, who attempts to court Penelope (Hathaway) while she awaits the return of her husband, Odysseus (Damon), following the Trojan War. Pattinson’s involvement not only marks a new collaboration but also a reunion with Zendaya, with whom he worked on The Drama and the Dune: Part Three.

Speaking of Zendaya and other stars who appear in The Odyssey, I can completely understand their willingness to sign on so quickly. The film marks Nolan’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning historical drama, Oppenheimer, and it’s based on one of the most engrossing epic poems ever written. From a technical standpoint, Nolan is also pushing boundaries on the IMAX front, as his latest feature has been shot entirely on the format.

So, to sum this up, we have a talented filmmaker, an epic story as the basis and a technologically ambitious set-up. Keeping all of that in mind, I can’t imagine many actors not leaping at the chance to join such a project without checking out the screenplay first. Pattinson’s mention of the script during his early chat with Nolan, though, just further solidifies him as one of those stars who’s cerebral when it comes to the jobs he takes on.

I look forward to seeing what Robert Pattinson brings to The Odyssey, which opens in theaters on July 17 as part of the 2026 movie schedule. For now, check out some excellent Pattinson films that prove he’s far more than a certain sparkly vampire he played so many years ago.