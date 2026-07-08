I Wasn’t Expecting Robert Pattinson To Shout Out Twilight’s Jacob When Discussing His Odyssey Role

The Twilight fan in me that was fangirling over Robert Pattinson back in the day is absolutely living for the genuine movie star the actor has become lately. I mean, he’s in some of the most buzzy 2026 movie releases, including The Odyssey. But I wouldn’t blame the guy for wanting to talk about literally anything but Twilight after the many years he spent making and promoting those films. However, R. Patz totally brought up Jacob Black unprovoked at The Odyssey premiere, and I'm shook!

Here’s what happened. While Pattinson was at The Odyssey premiere in London on Monday, he was asked by MTV about playing a character audiences won’t be rooting for. Here’s how he responded:

I think they will be rooting for him. I keep comparing it — It’s kind of like Jacob in Twilight. [Laughs] What The Odyssey is about, Penelope can’t make her mind up between the two guys. And I’m just trying to help her make a decision.

Guys, Twilight was mentioned! Twilight was mentioned! This truly makes me feel like a proud fan. Robert Pattinson has had a bad rep for shading on these movies for years now, but look at him full-on comparing one of the biggest movies he’s ever been in to the vampire romance phenomenon. It really shows that he is in a different place these days with the cult film series, and doesn’t mind bringing them up anymore. Finally, and thank you!

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Now, in The Odyssey, Robert Pattinson plays the role of Antinous. While Odysseus is trying to get home from the Trojan War to reunite with his wife Penelope and son Telemachus (played by Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland, respectively), Antinous tries to tempt Penelope to forget her husband and move on with him. Pattinson has called the character “the worst stepfather you could possibly have” while recalling shooting scenes with Holland on set. So, I can totally see what he's getting at by name-dropping the Twilight movies with his point here.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

While the interviewer thought Antinous might be a character no one would be rooting for, Pattinson thinks that the character will actually have his own fans as Penelope wrestles with waiting for her husband or answering this new suitor's calls. It's very much giving New Moon.

Along with Pattinson's glorious Twilight comment, the premiere of Christopher Nolan's latest film meant that the