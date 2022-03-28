How Rom-Com 7 Days Sheds Light On Real Indian Arranged Marriages And Immigrant Experiences
By Sarah El-Mahmoud published
The new film provides some unique perspectives.
The prolific rom-com genre may have worn out some long-standing tropes, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for more untold stories within the genre to be told to freshen it up. In 7 Days, Geraldine Viswanathan’s Rita and Karan Soni’s Ravi find themselves on a terribly awkward first date set up by their parents via an Indian dating site on the same day that the world shut down due to COVID-19. Due to the circumstances, the pair of strangers end up spending a week together in quarantine. 7 Days injects comedy into a number of poignant topics, which CinemaBlend discussed with the filmmakers.
7 Days was co-written by Soni alongside director and real-life physician Roshan Sethi, who also co-created the Fox series, The Resident. When I spoke to the filmmakers, Sethi shared the backstory of their romantic comedy with these words:
The movie features Soni’s Ravi, who is a more straight-laced traditionalist who is ready to get married and have children, whereas his prolonged date Viswanathan’s Rita is a closet drinker who only entertains her mom’s plans to set her up with a husband to keep the peace. At the start of the film, 7 Days features actual Indian couples who got arranged marriages. Sethi shared the decision behind this:
Karan Soni shared with CinemaBlend that the dynamic was inspired his own with Sethi as a couple, with the Deadpool actor being more of the traditionalist, but as comedies go, 7 Days heightens everything. The story certainly sheds light on immigrant experiences, which Sethi commented on as well:
7 Days touches on the struggle of this balancing act and Rita and Ravi grow closer in quarantine despite being so different on the surface level. Karan Soni shared his own experience with these words:
7 Days is clearly a personal story to Karan Soni and Roshan Sethi, who wrote the script during the summer of 2020 when they were starved for a creative outlet. With support from the Duplass Brothers, the movie was shot in eight days. The movie reteams Miracle Workers costars Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni, who worked together on three seasons of the comedy show alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi.
The movie won the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature for director Roshan Sethi. 7 Days is now playing in theaters. Check out what other upcoming 2022 movies are on the way and for more from our interview, check out what Soni said about returning for Deadpool 3 here on CinemaBlend.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.