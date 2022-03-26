Deadpool’s Karan Soni Reacts To Shawn Levy Being Hired As Director For Third Movie, Shares Update On Casting

Following the massive success of 2018’s Deadpool 2, many have been waiting for Ryan Reynolds’ return to Wade Wilson and impending crash into the MCU . But this month, Deadpool 3 finally moved forward in a big way when Shawn Levy was hired as the next director of the franchise. As the movie continues to go through development, we’re of course curious what characters may return, such as his trusted taxi driver, Dopinder, played by Karan Soni.

The actor was a huge highlight of both Deadpool films as a quiet, yet charming, taxi driver that Deadpool has sweet conversations about on his way to various vigilante activities. When CinemaBlend spoke with Soni about his new film, 7 Days, the actor shared an update about where things stand with him and Deadpool 3:

I haven’t heard anything, which is very normal. I have a contract to be in more [Deadpool movies] but I think the way it works is they’ll tell you like the month before whether you’re in it or not. I’m a huge fan of Shawn Levy, so I was very excited just as a fan. I’ve watched Free Guy and The Adam Project and clearly he and Ryan have very good chemistry. So I’m very giddy and excited to see what they come up with. I hope I get to be a part of it, small or large.

The actor reportedly signed a four-movie contract to play Dopinder when he nabbed a role in the Marvel franchise so, with that in mind, we’d certainly expect to see more of the lovable character in the threequel. That being said, it sounds like no one is really being clued into the project quite yet, as Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds develop the film following the recent release of their highly-viewed film, The Adam Project , streaming with a Netflix subscription .

Recently, Morena Baccarin shared a similar answer when asked about her perhaps returning as Wade’s fallen love interest Vanessa . She called the project “annoyingly tight lipped” along with saying that she has reached out to Reynolds, who is avoiding talking about the subject with his co-star.

It’s true that for all the press Ryan Reynolds has done as of late for other projects, he has said very little about what’s next for the Merc with the Mouth as well. Last month, the Deadpool actor, writer and producer said he would have a “batch of updates sooner than later.” Until then, we wait.