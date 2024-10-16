How Terrifier 3 Might Inadvertently Be Helping The Wild Robot At The Box Office

Dear friends and readers, let it never be said that counterprogramming doesn’t work at the box office. You can thank the recent wave of 2024 movies for proving that point, as two unlikely bedfellows may may now be linked from a business standpoint. Those two would-be partners are rumored to be the horrific horror show Terrifier 3, and its absolutely precious polar opposite The Wild Robot. More specifically, it would seem that the animated film may inadvertently being receiving help from the scary flick.

This allegation comes from the folks at THR , who've learned from sources that there may be a loophole for teens eager to see director Damian Leone’s latest extreme nightmare. If these reported claims are to be believed, underaged viewers who can’t get into the unrated gore-filled film without ID are supposedly buying tickets to director Chris Sanders’ sci-fi adventure tear jerker, only to ditch and see the latest reign of terror centered around Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton).

So why are major cinema chains and box office forecasters alike alleging this supposed chicanery? Well, amid Terrifier 3’s opening weekend numbers , it's evident that The Wild Robot actually maintained the second slot in the top 10 for another week. As if the burgeoning horror franchise hasn’t already set enough records at face value, and with Art the Clown’s end potentially in sight , those numbers may potentially be low-balling that success.

On the bright side, Terrifier’s latest round of blood and guts is still a certifiable winner, and there’s still a chance that more young people actually did see The Wild Robot after being turned away. No one can really say which scenario is the truth, because matters such as these are rarely ever confirmed past the point of rumor. Also, if there’s any theaters still showing Wild Robot’s amazing 4DX presentation , I could see that being a draw for people looking for some fun at the movies.

It’s hard to argue that this isn’t a win all around, unless of course you’re someone who’s disappointed in Joker: Folie à Deux’s box office receipts . In which case, my clown-dolences. If this case of movie hopping happens to be true, the bright side is that two movies the Internet seems to love are doing well. And, in turn, that means movie theaters are doing well, which is a prospect that does indeed see everyone winning.

Whether you have a Prime Video subscription or not, that platform will help you indulge in both of the genres these two differing films belong to. For the younger viewers, The Wild Robot is currently available for PVOD rental or purchase, in case you feel like crying from your heart.

Also, if you want to tear up out of sheer fright, Terrifier 2 can currently be streamed, for free with ads, on Amazon’s Freevee platform. Though if you’re going to make it a double feature, might I suggest you visit Art before soothing your nerves with Roz. Just a polite suggestion.