As Terrifier 3's Art The Clown Dominates the Box Office, Damien Leone Teases Final 'Epic' Chapter Is Nearer Than You Think

It's an exciting time to be a fan of horror movies . Terrifier 3, which recently hit theaters as part of the 2024 movie schedule , has shockingly slashed its way to the top of the box office ... even surpassing big-name releases like Joker: Folie à Deux. Yes, you read that right—a hyper-violent, indie, unrated horror film is currently the number one movie in the country. Naturally, this has fans eagerly wondering: when is the next film coming, and how many more entries can we expect from the franchise? Creator Damien Leone has teased that the final “epic” Terrifier chapter may be closer than we think.

Art the Clown creator Damien Leone recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer some insight into the future of the Terrifier franchise. While nothing is set in stone, Leone hinted that the end might be closer than fans expect, suggesting that the story of the sadistically silent harlequin could wrap up in just one or two more films.

There is no definitive answer at this time regarding how many more films I will make before concluding the Terrifier saga. Personally, I can’t see it going further than one or two more films but only time will tell. Rest assured, the ending will be epic and terrifying! 🤡October 15, 2024

For some fans, this news may be bittersweet. With each new, stomach-churning installment , Art the Clown has solidified his status as one of the scariest modern-day horror villains —so why stop when the franchise is on a roll? But I find this refreshing. It’s clear that the original team behind the Terrifier series is still passionate about telling stories they care about–rather than churning out unnecessary sequels for a quick cash grab. As Damien Leone hinted in his recent post, the final chapter promises to be nothing short of epic.

Leone's comment will surely spark some excitement among fans. It is incredible to reflect on Terrifier's journey from a low-budget horror gem to a box-office sensation. With the success of part two and now the dominance of Terrifier 3, it's clear that Art the Clown has secured his place among modern horror icons and the best scary movie clowns in cinema. We haven’t seen a rise like this since the 1980s, when Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees became pop culture giants. Unfortunately, their popularity eventually fizzled out as rushed sequels diluted the quality of their franchises.

What has me most excited, though, is Leone's promise of an "epic and terrifying" conclusion. Unlike those 80s horror movie franchises, Terrifier seems poised to end on a high note, and I can’t wait to see how Leone will bring the story to a close. Art the Clown's reign of terror is far from over — but the endgame may be approaching sooner than anyone thought, and I cannot wait to buy a ticket to the show.

Terrifier 3 is now playing in a theater near you. However, if you have missed the first two films, they can be streamed with an Amazon Prime subscription . Also, check out our 2025 movie schedule to see what upcoming horror movies are coming to theaters soon.